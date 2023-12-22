Police Arrest Man For Killing Court Clerk Over Summons

The Adamawa State Police Command on Monday arrested one Linus Dimas aged 43years, a resident of Kugama Wuro Jibir, Mayo Belwa Local Government for the murder of a court clerk.

A statement, signed by Police Public Relations Officer, in the state, Suleiman Nguroje, added that “the suspect, on the 18/12/2023 rejected Court Summons served to him from Yauba Usman, a staff of Nasarawo Jereng Area Court and stabbed him with a knife severally thereby inflicting deep cuts on him.”

He said the Court Clerk was immediately rushed to Hospital but was confirmed dead.

According to the statement, the Commissioner of Police has directed that the case be discreetly investigated.