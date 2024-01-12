Major Shake Up Looms In Abuja, As Tinubu May Reshuffle Cabinet Over Fraud Scandals

The move comes after a stern warning issued by the President during a Cabinet Retreat in November, where he emphasized accountability and performance.

In a major shake-up within the corridors of power at Aso Rock, President Bola Tinubu is set to initiate a cabinet reshuffle amid concerns of underperformance among his ministers. The move comes after a stern warning issued by the President during a Cabinet Retreat in November, where he emphasized accountability and performance.

Sources suggest that the reshuffle is prompted by some ministers “struggling in their portfolios and unprepared for the job.” President Tinubu, determined to ensure effectiveness in his administration, had instructed his Special Adviser on Policy Coordination to activate the “Presidential Delivery Tracker” to monitor and assess the performance of cabinet members.

The current corruption scandal involving two ministers, namely Interior Minister Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo and Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation Minister Dr. Betta Edu, is also speculated to influence the impending changes.

Edu has been suspended from office, and Tunji-Ojo is implicated in a firm linked to questionable consultancy fees.

While the exact ministers facing dismissal remain unconfirmed, reliable sources suggest that up to five could be ousted from the cabinet. The Ministry of Labour and Employment is expected to see a new appointment following the resignation of Simon Bako Lalong, the former Plateau State Governor, who stepped down to assume a senatorial role in the National Assembly.