Discovery of Fresh Kidnappers Den: Families of Missing Persons Await Imo Police DNA Report

Following the declaration by the Imo Command of the Nigeria Police Force that it has burst a den of kidnappers and arrested five persons amidst corpses of victims suspected to have died as a result of the criminal activities of the perpetrators, families of those who are missing their persons are gearing up for the result of the DNA.

According to the statement by the Command, early this week, the command intends to carry out further DNA confirmatory test to ascertain the identity of the deceased.

Based on the information, Trumpeta learnt that family of several persons who were declared missing are reported to be waiting anxiously for the results.

In the past months, there have been several cases of missing persons believed to have been kidnapped by criminals.

Apart from arresting five suspects in synergy with some local hunters in Avu-Ihiagwa forest in Owerri West part of Imo State, two decomposing unidentified corpses suspected to be kidnap victims and other items like telephones, wristwatches, shoes and slippers were recovered.

The police statement states;

“Acting on credible intelligence, operatives of the Imo State Police Command Special Tactical Unit led by the Commissioner of Police, CP Aboki Danjuma in synergy with some local hunters stormed a suspected kidnapper’s hideout in a forest between Avu and Ihiagwa, on 29/01/2024 and arrested of 5 suspected kidnappers namely; Muazu Awuta, 30 ‘m’ yrs, Abdullahi Abubakar, ‘m’ 32yrs, Ozeru Sabo ‘m’ 25yrs, Saddam Suleiman, ‘m’ 27yrs, Bashir Yahaya, ‘m’, 28yrs all of Jau LGA of Jigawa State.

“The suspects are currently undergoing investigation and have provided useful information to the Police that will lead to the arrest of other syndicates at large.

“On combing the forest, two decomposing unidentified corpses suspected to be kidnapped victims and other items like telephones, wristwatches, shoes, and slippers were recovered. The command intends to carry out further DNA confirmatory test to ascertain the identity of the deceased. Five operational motorcycles of the suspected kidnappers were also recovered.

“Intense operation is still ongoing in the forest and other identified black spots with the aim of stamping out all forms of crime and criminality in the State”