Imo PDP Challenges Uzodinma On Composition of New Exco

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, the main opposition political party in Imo State, has asked the State Governor, Senator Hope Uzodinma to urgently reconstitute the State Executive Council, as Imo now is like a State without a functional Government.

In a release signed by the Imo PDP Publicity Secretary, Mazi Emenike Nmeregini, the Party said that Governor Hope Uzodinma has left Imo abandoned with no proper Government apparatus, and is busy junketing in Abuja while Imo State is left without any functional Government.

“The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, therefore condemns this act of sudden break in administrative process with its concomitant breach in Governance delivery in Imo State” the party said.

The Party maintained that nature abhors a vaccum, and wondered why Uzodinma has not yet found it important to put up a cabinet since he was sworn-in for a second term on Jan 15, 2024.

Imo PDP lamented the sorry state of Imo Local Government Areas, and charged the Governor to conduct Local Government elections immediately for dividends of democracy to reach the grass roots through the people they elected as Council Chairmen and Councilors.

The party also urged the Governor to leave his appointees, whenever he constitutes his new Executive, to do their duties, devoid of over-bearing supervision from Government House, which usually renders his Appointees lamedocks.

“Therefore the Governor must reconstitute the State Executive Council and allow the members enough latitude to operate. The huge concentration of powers in the office of the Governor needs to be revisited and unbundled in line with the principles of devolution of power” PDP maintained.

It called for more constructive measures to quell what it called menace of insecurity in Imo State.

“Imo State has had enough criminality and bloodbath. What the State needs now is absolute tranquility to attract investments and promote existing business” PDP charged the ruling Government.