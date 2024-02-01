Members of Govt MDAS, Commission,  Devt Centres In Imo Face Sack 

…As Assembly Adopts Dissolution Motion

Political appointees in charge of parastals, MDAs and Development Centres in Imo State are by now dusting their files and packing up property in offices to vacate as their stay in office will soon be over.

The time up sign emerged sequel to a Motion members of the Imo State House of Assembly adopted asking the governor to send packing board of parastals, local government development centres and all extra ministerial departments and commissions and appoint new ones for increased productivity.

It would be recalled that after being sworn in for a second term, the governor, Senator Hope Uzodimma sacked all appointees since the first tenure of his administration has ended.

Should Uzodimma accord the Motion recognition, then several of the appointees including those of the Development Centre Coordinators would be thrown out.

The motion which was unanimously adopted by the whole House during a plenary, states

“Motion Of Urgent Public Importance And Motion To Immediately Dissolve All Boards Of Parastals And Agencies Of Imo State Government, Extra Ministerial Departments And Commissions In The State Including Development Centre Coordinators”.

The House noted that the Governor of Imo State, Distinguished Sen. Hope Uzodimma is desirous to leave lasting legacies in his second and last tenure in office as Governor of Imo State;

In the motion, the House further noted that the Governor has hit the ground running by dissolving the former expanded Exco, former SOLADS and Strategic Appointees.

The House also noted that they were aware that public service delivery needs to be improved and enhanced by increasing productivity in areas like wealth creation, access to Basic Healthcare, Agriculture, Education, Reduction in poverty rate, High rate of child and maternal mortality and improved Civil/Public Service culture amongst others while feeling_ concerned that this is a new tenure and that there is need to re-jig the entire system for this enhanced productivity;

While furthering that if round pegs are not put round holes, the Governor’s blue print and development Agenda for this second tenure may not be achieved hence the resolution of the entire house for the governor to dissolve the aforementioned offices for increased productivity.

The House further resolved that the governor should take into consideration of excellence, merit and commitment while taking new appointments in order to take Imo State to greater heights.