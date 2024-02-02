The storied rivalry between African football giants Nigeria and Cameroon wrote another thrilling chapter on Saturday night in Abidjan, as the Super Eagles avenged their painful 2021 final defeat to the Indomitable Lions with a convincing 2-0 quarterfinal victory at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations. Being one of the favorites according to the 1xBet, with a review at the link https://www.telecomasia.net/ng/sports-betting/reviews/1xbet/, Nigeria might reach the final.

Lookman Braces for Impact

The hero of the night was Ademola Lookman, the talismanic Atalanta forward who netted both goals for Nigeria. Lookman, who ditched his birth nation England in 2022 to represent the country of his parents, opened the scoring in the 36th minute after a defensive howler by Cameroon’s backline. Victor Osimhen, the reigning African Footballer of the Year, pounced on an errant pass by center back Oumar Gonzalez and teed up Lookman, who coolly slotted home past goalkeeper Fabrice Ondoa.

Lookman then sealed Cameroon’s fate in the 90th minute by smashing in a sizzling volley from a squared Calvin Bassey cross, capping off a silky passing move by the rampant Super Eagles. The brace gave Lookman four goals for the tournament, putting him level with Equatorial Guinea’s Emilio Nsue atop the scoring charts.

Toothless Lions Left Licking Their Wounds

For Cameroon, heavily favored to lift their sixth continental crown, the defeat was nothing short of an utter humiliation. The traditionally mighty Indomitable Lions resembled kittens for much of the match, disjointed and devoid of ideas in attack. They failed to produce a single shot on target, with star striker Vincent Aboubakar only emerging from the bench late on after recovering from injury.

Cameroon manager Rigobert Song, himself a former national team legend, will surely face fierce criticism back home for the loss. The Lions already bombed out of the World Cup group stage last year, only sneaking into the Afcon knockouts thanks to a spirited comeback against minnows Gambia. With this latest letdown by the five-time African champions, Song may soon hear the cracks of a whip.

Quarterfinal Showdown Looms for Nigeria

Buoyant after vanquishing their archnemesis, Nigeria now aim to continue their flight path to the final when they face a dangerous Angola side on Friday. The Palancas Negras impressed mightily in a 3-0 demolition of Namibia, overcoming the early red card of their keeper. But if Lookman and Osimhen stay hot on the attack, while the Super Eagles’ defense remains locked down, the three-time Afcon winners could very well soar into the semis.

For Cameroon, the long wait for their seventh continental title goes on. The football gods giveth, and the football gods taketh away. This time in Abidjan, before a bumping Ivorian crowd, the gods certainly did not smile upon the Indomitable Lions.