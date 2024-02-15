Land Grabbing Allegation: Jeff Ukachukwu Replies COCEAN

.Describes Accusation As Lies

The controversy, allegations and counter allegations of land racketeering at Avu Mechanic Village has taken a new dimension as the Chief Executive Officer of COCEAN Integrated Nigeria Ltd, Chief Ndubuisi Chinedu and that of PrimeWest Properties Nigeria Ltd, Prince Jeff Ukachukwu have started washing their dirty lines in the public by engaging in a war of words.

Prince Ukachukwu, in a release issued by his Media Assistant, Unegbu Victor Wallace, described the statements credited to the Chief Executive Officer of COCEAN Nig Ltd in several publications in the media as false, malicious and diversionary.

The release captioned “Setting the Records Straight, Making Bare the Facts, Unmasking the Truth”, reads thus, “The ongoing imbroglio between the comrade Kyrian Nnadi led Executive of the Imo State Chapter of Nigerian Automobile Technicians Association NATA and Chief Ndubuisi Chinedu CEO COCEAN Nigeria Integrated took a rather comic turn when Chief Ndubuisi Chinedu recently sponsored a failed media attack on the person of Prince Jeff Ukachukwu Chief Executive Officer PrimeWest Properties Nigeria Limited, accusing him of dropping the name of the Governor in other to grab land illegally at the Avu Mechanic Village.

This libelous publication is not only false in its entirety, it is also targeted at undermining the efforts of the Governor of Imo State in the fight against land racketeering in the state. This unfortunate media onslaught against Jeff Ukachukwu can best be described as juvenile sycophantic showmanism.

Ordinarily, this lame attempt by the CEO of COCEAN Nigeria Integrated would have been ignored and allowed to slide with the tide of time, but it becomes necessary to set the records straight, make bare the facts of the matter and unmask the truth atleast for the sake of the unsuspecting public who eat whatsoever is fed them without due diligence to run a thorough and detailed fact-check.

resisted his move to build in the land has elapsed and a new one emerged, quickly went to the new chairman, one Mr Ugwoegbu aka Bishop and allegedly induced him and his new executive members, making highfalutin, vacuous promises of turning the mechanic village into Dubai.

This new executive under the leadership of Mr Ugwoegbu aka Bishop now intoxicated with the alleged inducements allowed Chief Ndubuisi Chinedu to return to the site and continue the erection of that illegal structure in the name of building a training school for CNG in flagrant defiance to the directive of the State Executive of NATA which is the overseeing body of all mechanics in Imo State, having oversight administrative powers over the allocation and development of any piece of land or space within the Avu Mechanic Village Land from phase 1 to phase 3.

The said portion where Chief Ndubuisi Chinedu is erecting his illegal structure is the space allotted for the building of the state secretariat of NATA according to development plan of the mechanic village hence it becomes callous for bishop or any mechanic or local chapter to go against the mother body NATA or try in anyway whatsoever to thwart the original plan of the Avu Mechanic Village.

Following the recent resistance from the Kyrian Nnadi led Executive of NATA Imo State Chapter, which has led to a petition to the commissioner of police, Chief Ndubuisi Chinedu resorted to media blackmail and image tarnishing which he unfortunately directed at Prince Jeff Ukachukwu accusing him of using his biological relationship with the Governor to racketer lands whereas in all truth, Prince Jeff Ukachukwu has been the one whose tall character of integrity has posed as a major impediment to the success of Chief Ndubuisi’s bid to build in Avu Mechanic Village.

It is no news in Owerri that Chief Ndubuisi Chinedu CEO COCEAN Nigeria Integrated cannot stand toe to toe alongside Prince Jeff Ukachukwu in matters of impeccable public character. As such his recent attempt to malign the person of Prince Jeff Ukachukwu is cheap, mischievous and a display of schizophrenic desperation.

Chief Ndubuisi Chinedu accusing Prince Jeff Ukachukwu of dropping the name of the Governor whereas Prince Jeff Ukachukwu has been the official developer of the Avu Mechanic Village since 2018, two years before the advent of Senator Hope Uzodimma as Governor of Imo State shows how low he can go just to satisfy his quest to grab land at the detriment of the statutory position of the law.