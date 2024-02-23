Imo Assembly Summons EEDC Over Power Blackout

In a bit to ameliorate the sufferings of their people, the Imo State House of Assembly has reportedly taken a decisive step to address the ongoing power outages plaguing the state by summoning the Enugu Electricity Distribution Company (EEDC)

According to reports made public the Imo Assembly Majority Leader, Hon Kanayo Onyemaechi spearheaded the motion to invite EEDC to clarify the reasons behind the frequent blackouts across the State.

“We demand accountability from EEDC regarding the inadequate electricity supply despite the exorbitant bills Imo residents are burdened with,” stated Hon Onyemaechi, in his presentation on the floor of the House.

The Speaker of the House, Rt. Hon. Chike Olemgbe, on behalf of the Assembly unanimously approved the motion, signaling the lawmakers commitment to address the pressing issue.

While a specific date for EEDC’s appearance before the House remains pending, the Assembly’s action underscores a proactive approach to ensure improved power services for Imo residents.

Recall that Imo residents and it’s beyond have continued to suffer poor electricity service which in no little measure has hampered their business as well as made life more unbearable following the heat weather we are witnessing.