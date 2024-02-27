Peter Obi Commends Commissioning Of Power Station In Abia

.As Aba, 7 LGAs Get Steady Electricity

Labour Party Candidate in the last Presidential election, Mr Peter Gregory Obi has commended the completion of the power facility recently commissioned by the Abia State Governor, Dr Alex Otti.

Reacting on the landmark event on his social media handle, the former Anambra State Governor said the project will drive economic growth in the state, South East region and Nigeria at large.

“Today, I attended the Commissioning of the Geometric Power facility, Aba Integrated Power Project, in Osisioma Local Government Area of Abia State. The project is a landmark one that hopes to catalyze development in the commercial city of Aba and its environs.

“I followed this project from the incubation stage about 20 years ago, as the then Chairman of one of the biggest commercial banks in Nigeria. I have followed its trajectory and I am delighted that, today, this huge vision, the Aba IPP has come to fruition.

“I can describe the project as a miracle, which happened due to the unwavering commitment of my very dear elder brother, the Former Minister of Power, Prof Barth Nnaji, and his team, whose resilience and drive for success pushed the project to success.

“The Aba IPP is reported to be Nigeria’s largest and first independent and integrated power utility which when operated at full capacity, will address the electricity challenges of at least 9 out of 17 local governments in Abia State.

“Power remains a critical tool of development, as it plays a very vital role in the growth of the Small and Medium Scale Enterprise sector which is the engine of growth in any nation. I am therefore convinced that the Aba IPP will contribute immeasurably to the growth and industrial productivity of Aba City and its environs and remains a significant step in our vision of moving our nation from the present state of consumption to the desirable state of production, especially in Aba that is developing as an industrial hub of the region.

“Given the recent bold steps that Governor Otti has taken to re-energize Aba’s immense potential, the Geometric power plant will add impetus by providing much-needed power to Aba. With these kinds of facilities, I believe that our journey to New Nigeria is Possible.