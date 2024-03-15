Nwogu Makes Case For  Ulakwo- Imerienwe,  Umuekwunne, Etche and Ulakwo-Umuneke, Ngor-Eziama-Igrita Roads During A Session In House of Representatives

The Member representing Aboh Mbaise/Ngor Okpala Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, Hon Mathew Nwogu has lamented the bad state of most of the roads in his Constituency.

Nwogu made this call during a session in the Green House Chamber.

The house member observed that the two roads which used to take half an hour to ply now take two hours or more, and have become the center stage of criminality. He further observes that both perishable and non – parishable goods are destroyed on the two routes, coasting ordinary Nigerians Billions of Naira due to the ceaseless worsening conditions of the roads.

The people’s representative informed the house that the reason for the unpleasant long years of abandonment of work on the roads is mainly centered on non- disbursement of funds earmarked to the consortium of contractors by the federal government through the relevant ministry. He now urged for urgent steps to be taken towards the construction and rehabilitation of these roads for economic development.

Finally the house member urged the Federal Road Maintenance Agency (Ferma), (NDDC) and the Federal Ministry of Work and Housing to commence construction and rehabilitation of the roads.

In response the speaker mandate the committee on works, Federal Roads Maintenance Agency and NDDC to ensure compliance and also mandate the committee on Legislative compliance, Monitoring and Evaluation to ensure implementation. The motion was seconded by Hon David from Benue state