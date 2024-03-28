Court Adjourns Amawom Youth President Matter To April 30

.As Concerned Citizens, Home & Diaspora Vows To Obey The Law

A socio-cultural organization, Amawom concerned citizens, Home and Diaspora, Owerri, Imo State has pledged to abide by the rule of law, by obeying whatever is the final verdict of the Court regarding the election of Amawom Youth Organization to produce a new Chairman.

Speaking to the Media, Princess Nebo, (nee Njemanze) disclosed that only the court can now pronounce who is the authentic chairman of Amawom Youth Union, since the matter is now before the court of Law.

It would be recalled that an Owerri Magistrate court days ago adjourned the matter to April 30, 2024.

There had been an attempt to elect a new Chairman of Amawom Youths, Owerri Municipal Council, Imo State which ended in stalment, as the exercise could not produce an-all acceptable Chairman, which led to a Group going to court to challenge the outcome of the Elections. However, even before the failed attempt to elect a new Youth Chairman, there had been a matter pending in Court.

The Amawom Concerned Youths, Home and Diaspora has made it clear that it has confidence in Judiciary to settle the matter amicably, and will abide by rule of law as they are civilized citizens of Amawom, Owerri, Imo State and Nigeria.

The Group called for calm while the litigation is sorted out in Court.