Call To Quit PDP: Emeka  Ihedioha To Decide After Mother’s Memorial Service

Barring any unforeseen circumstances that may hinder his decision, those eager to know the next move of PDP chieftain, Rt Hon Emeka Ihedioha may have to wait till after the memorial service of the late mother.

In the past few weeks, the news media has been abuzz with stories of calls asking Ihedioha to leave the PDP for another party.

Apart from being a foundation member of the party where he won election to represent Aboh Mbaise/Ngor Okpala Federal Constituency a record three times that culminated in his emergence as the Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Ihedioha was the PDP candidate in 2015 and 2019 making him a prominent leader of the party at the national and state levels.

However, the turn- around of events in PDP which saw him and followers express disgust over certain developments in the party have generated calls asking him to quit the party.

Trumpeta however gathered that Ihedioha is yet to react to the calls to leave PDP. As at the time of this, the former Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives and his media aides are yet to react to the calls.

This newspaper even had expected Ihedioha to speak up on the matter during his recent birthday celebration, but both of such came from his end.

A source close to Ihedioha, who is also a member of his Rebuild Imo Political family who offered to to speak to the Trumpeta said that the former House of Representatives member is still in mournful mood and not upbeat about speaking on the matter concerning the call asking him to quit PDP.

According to the source, Ihedioha will speak on the matter after the memorial service of the mother.

“You know he lost the mother last year and still in mournful mood for now. He is not in the mood to speak on such matter until after one year of mourning the late mother”, the source added.