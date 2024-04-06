Uzodinma’s Delay of Oath of Office To Commissioner Nominees Paralyzes Imo Govt

By Okey Alozie

Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodinma’s second term is receiving backlash from the public over delay in inaugurating Commissioner designates.

Weeks after their screening and confirmation by the State Assembly, nothing again to solidify their appointments.

A visit at Imo State Secretariat Complex located along Owerri Portharcourt road showed that absence of Commissioners at the various Ministries have paralyzed office work.

The workers who spoke under strict anonymity to our reporter complained that things are not moving fast in the ministries, adding that the Governor should act fast and swear in Commissioners and give them their portfolios.

It was discovered also that the permanent secretaries who are now the acting Commissioners of their various Ministries are not helping matters.

Even at the Government House and other establishments, activities are not booming as it used to be when the Government appointees were functioning.

Report has it that States like Kogi that had guber election the same time with Imo State has sworn in Commissioners but the Governor of Imo State is still delaying to kick start fully.