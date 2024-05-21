Chime Aliliele, Ex Imo Pension Boss Dumps PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party,PDP Imo State Chapter has yet again lost another big Fish.

This time it is Chief Chime Aliliele,a former Chairman of Imo Pension Board.

In a letter addressed to the chairman of PDP in Ife/Chokoneze/Akpodim in Ezinihitte Mbaise LGA,the former Top Banker said he exited the party for personal reasons.

He maintained that he had served the party in past with commitment,his personal resources, energy and time but regretted that he had to Leave because PDP has lost its glory and connection with Imo people.

Chief Aliliele,one of the major Financiers of the party in the State was one of the Pillars of the party in Ezinihitte Mbaise LGA where he once ran as House of Representatives Aspirant for Ahiazu/Ezinihitte Mbaise Federal Constituency.

Aliliele whose letter of resignation was dated May 15,2024 is a close Ally of a former Governor of Imo State,Rt Hon Emeka Ihedioha whose exit from the PDP has necessitated massive resignations leading to near collapse of the Party in Imo State.