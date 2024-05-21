Awa Autonomous Community Elects Harvard USA Trained Alumnus, Edward Nnamdi Obasi As Traditional Prime Minister

Following a well contested electoral process, the Ancient Kingdom of Awa Autonomous Community Oguta LGA Imo State on Sunday May 19th, 2024 elected Chief Dr. Edward Nnamdi Obasi as their Traditional Prime Minister (Ikenga 2).

Dr. Obasi was the Chief Operating Officer of DafriGroup P L C South Africa , a Fellow of the Certified Chartered Accountants of UK (FCCA) and a Certified Professional Accountant of Canada.

He hold an honorary doctorate degree in Business Administration from Pebble Hills University Delaware USA..

Dr. Obasi brings with him over 20 years of professional experience and expertise in various managerial capacities and industries and the community will benefit tremendously from his wealth of experience and education.

May God continue to guide and protect him in Jesus Name, Amen, as he serves his Community.