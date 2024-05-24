Ngor Okpala/Aboh Mbaise Fed Constituency; Lawmaker Denies Diverting Palliatives Says Products Uncollected in Abuja

The member Representing Ngor Okpala/Aboh Mbaise Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives,Hon Matthew Nworgu has reacted toTrumpeta Newspaper story that Palliatives meant for the Constituents were diverted.

In a release signed by Emeka Okam, Legislative Aide to Nworgu,it was stated that the Federal Ministry of Agriculture was yet to release the Palliatives for Ngor Okpala/Aboh Mbaise Federal Constituency.

According to the Lawmaker,speaking through his Aide,the Palliatives were not diverted to any where but still in Abuja.

He said that the Palliatives would be made available before the end of May,2024.

“Efforts are in top gear to get delivery of the said Palliatives before May,2024” Emeka Okam said.

Nworgu’s Aide maintained that there is no revolt against the Legislator by the Constituents and asked for calm.

However, the people of the Federal Constituency said that they rose up the raise questions regarding the Palliatives when it appeared their Representative,Hon Matthew Nworgu could not Communicate with the Electorate, who are the real owners of the Palliatives and explain the real situation of things to them.

“We have a right to ask questions about the Palliatives,even when other Federal Constituencies in Imo Statw have received and shared their own. So,now that he has spoken to us, he has cleared the air” Dr Joseph Nwankwo from Ngor Okpala said.

The Constituents maintained that they will still wait till May,after which they will resume the agitation for the Palliatives until it reaches the Constituents.

Meanwhile, TRUMPETA PUBLISHERS expressed dismay with the reaction of the Lawmaker to the Story as he resorted to threats rather than giving his own side of the Story, knowing that we are not in a Military regime but in a Democracy,even as Hon Nworgu is Representing a people who have the Legal and Democratic right to scrutinize his activities as a People’s Representative.

“A Man who claimed to be Chilagorom Tony-Fabulous, working for the Lawmaker threatened to “Deal” with one of the Punishers, calling him “Stupid”.

The Conversations are all recorded in a Wasap Chat” a TRUMPETA Publisher Said.

He said they have reported the matter of threat to appropriate quarters,in the event any thing untoward happens to any of the PUBLISHERS of TRUMPETA NEWSPAPER.