Ngor Okpala Rebuild Imo Movement Opens New Secretariat, Holds Meeting, Lauds Appointment Of Ekpe, Enwerem, As Zonal Sec, Spokesman For Org

The Rebuild Imo Movement,RIM, Ngor Okpala LGA Chapter,Imo State held her Leadership meeting this week at their LGA Secretariat located at Airport Junction Owerri/Aba Road ,Umuowa Ngor Okpala LGA ,Imo State.

The LGA Coordinator, Sir Emeka Amajirionwu who presided over the meeting, thanked the Leaders for their hard work,love and support for His Excellency, Rt Honorable Emeka Ihedioha and Rebuild Imo Movement,for Good Governance of the State.

He then briefed the Leaders of the developments at the Zonal and State levels.

Amajirionwu informed the House that two Prominent Sons of Ngor Okpala LGA have been given various positions at Owerri Zone Office of Rebuild Imo Movement.

He said they are Chief Henry Ekpe,Zonal Secretary and Prince Macdonald Enwere,the Publicity Secretary.

The Leaders expressed their gratitude to the Organization at the Zonal and State Levels for recognizing Ngor Okpala with the appointments of Ekpe and Enwere,whom they described as well weaned sons of the Area they are well pleased with.

The Chairman later gave account of funds recently received from some of the leaders, and appreciated them for their huge support for Ngor Okpala Rebuild Imo Movement Chapter.

They include Hon Chibuzor Albert Agulanna, from Aboh Mbaise LGA, N650,000, Hon. Kingsley Odionyenma,Ngor Okpala, N350,000.and other donations for convening Meetings,

OKENZE Ken Agbariogu N50,000, Hon Alloy Chimezie from Abor Mbaise LGA,N100,000.

Chief Henry Ekpe donated an Office to Rebuild Imo Movement in Ward(9) Nine,Ngor Okpala.

Registration Forms were distributed to all the (11) Eleven Wards and Chapters to commence massive registration of new members at the grass roots immediately.

The Leaders were happy the way the Chairman gave open gave account of the money he received so far.

They also praised praised his Leadership quality,transparency and commitment to duty.

Present include,Prof Jude Njoku,Chief Henry Ekpe,

Prince MacDonald Enwere,

Hon. Charles Abara, Chief John Ekeh, Sir Ikemba collinus Okere, Nze Charles Nkwocha, Hon Casmir Anele,Sir Martin Opara, Chief Tony Nwanna,Chief Obed Nworgu, Hon Alijoe Nkwocha,Hon Mrs Josephine Obiolor,Hon Athan Agbakwuru,Mrs Angy Okereafor,Hon Aham Ugwudi,Hon Naboth Anyanwu,Mrs Chinyere Ekpe, Hon Ekeimo,Lady Letty Okere,Mrs Chika Nwaimo,Nze Uche Nwaimo,Hon Chri Eke,Hon Jonny Eke,

Hon Salem Ejeremonyeoku, Chief George Ihejirika,Hon Ben Onwukwe,Rtrd Supol Onwuliri, Ambassador Justice Ezeonye,Comrade Wesley Anokam,Hon Charles Ndukwu,Hon Ogbonna Njemanze,Comrade Odeku,Hon Charles Ahizi, Comrade Osinachi and others too numerous to mention.