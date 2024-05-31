Biafra Day Celebration: Workers Defy Hope Uzodimma’s Threat, Observe Sit At Home

…Zero Activities Greet Streets In Owerri, Others

Reminiscent of the early days observations of Sit-At-Home were marked in the South East Zone part of the country in sympathy to the activities of the outlawed Indigenous Peoples of Biafra IPOB and it’s leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kalu, parts of Imo State witnessed no activities on Thursday, 30th of May, 2024.

It was unprecedented as Trumpeta correspondents who managed to visit Owerri to Orlu, Mbaise to Mbano extending to Okigwe areas noticed a dry road where commercial and private vehicles didn’t operate.

In parts of Owerri zone,the story remains the same as the people avoided public spaces.

It was also noticed that despite earlier warnings by the State Government of Imo State that workers who keep away from offices on the regular Monday sit-at-home would be punished, state secretariat in New Owerri and other offices of Government were deserted.

Worse still, the presence of Commissioners and top Government Staffers were not noticed at the various offices indicating that everyone kept off for fear of the unknown.

What Trumpeta learnt may have triggered off fears of residents of the state staying back at home and avoiding the streets were two incidents in neighboring states of Abia and Anambra.

In Aba, it was reported that hoodlums attacked an army roadblock checkpoint killing about two soldiers while sit at home enforcers in Anambra clashed with police leading to casualties. The spill over effects of the two incidents led to total compliance to the Biafra Day sir at home order.

It would be recalled that Uzodimma had during the week threatened to deal with workers who keep away from offices on Monday’s sit-at-home is observed.