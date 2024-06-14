Disquiet Over Inclusion of Ohaji/Egbema in Proposed Orlu State

The renewed move to create Orlu State from the present Imo State and parts of Anambra state with the inclusion of Ohaji/Egbema in it is raising dust already.

Recall that some lawmakers from Imo State in the National Assembly are pursuing through legislative framework a creation of Orlu State.

From the areas mapped out for the Orlu State has Ohaji/Egbema LGA in the present Imo State. The map and LGAs drafted in includes Ohaji Egbema and sister Oguta LGA.

But moments the report hit home, disquiet has enveloped the localities, especially communities in Ohaji district of the Ohaji/ Egbema LGA.

Trumpeta learnt that the proposal to include parts of Ohaji in the Orlu State agenda has been rejected by the people.

Apart from some groups rising to kick against it, prominent personalities in the area who spoke asked that they be left to remain in Imo State than move to Orlu.

A notable group known as the Ohaji Renaissance totally condemned the proposal stating that it would amount to punishment to the people of Ohaji to move them to Orlu.

The spokesman of the Ohaji Renaissance, Hon Chijioke Mejuobi disclosed that the development precipitated an emergency meeting where it was resolved that such move to include Ohaji is not acceptable to the people.

Mejuobi stated that the Ohaji people have nothing in common with the Orlu to be included in the proposed Orlu State adding that it would amount to further punishment to the people.

The Ohaji Renaissance disclosed that in everything Ohaji does it has always been with Owerri axis and not Orlu to be dragged into the Orlu State.

Apart from the Senate political creation which saw Ohaji/ Egbema LGA as part of Imo West Senatorial District, Ohaji/ Egbema has no relationship again with Orlu for the inclusion into Orlu State.

In the religious arm, Ohaji is part of Owerri Catholic Diocese and even in education. There is nothing we have done that has anything to do with Orlu other than politics

“It will be ironical for someone from any of the Ohaji communities to leave their homes to Owerri before heading to Orlu to be part of the Orlu. That will be punishment our people won’t tolerate in the name of State Creation.

“We are organising and mobilising to embark on a protest against the inclusion of Ohaji/Egbema in the proposed Orlu State. We have no common boundaries, cultural and traditional affinities with the Orlu to be part of the new state. We should be left in Imo State” he added