Tsunami Hits Ehime Mbano PDP As Fifty Leaders Resign

..Accuses Party Of Highhandedness, Arrogance

It was a tsunamic event and huge loss to the Imo State Chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as fifty one leaders of the party in Ehime Mbano LGA resigned their membership.

The resignation came in a letter addressed to the LGA Party Chairman and dated 2nd July, 2024. The letter, which was copied to the National Chairman, National Secretary, State Chairman, and Zonal Chairman, was signed by the resignees, led by the Apex Leader, Prof Dr Darlington Akukwu,

The aggrieved resignees blamed high-handedness, parochial interest, and undemocratic administrative style of the leadership, from the State to the LGA levels, as reasons for their mass resignation.

Apparently, by this development, the PDP has physically collapsed in all the wards and polling units in the LGA. Grapevine information suggests that the party is heading for implosion in the State owing to the prevailing high-handedness and dog-eat-dog mentality of the leadership.

Prominent among the resignees are; Prof Dr Darlington Akukwu, the Apex Leader of the LGA and Hon. Vivian Echeruo, Hon. Jonathan Ashianu, Chief Nwoke Longinus, Nze Osuagwu Albert, Hon Nwokeke Ifeanyi, Chief Isaac Okechukwu, all are Apex Leaders in their respective wards.

Also on the list of resignees are, the LGA Deputy Chairman, Hon Steppy Ejinkeonye, the LGA Youth Leader, Obilor Nicholas and the LGA Organizing Secretary, Nze Diala Augustine. Also in the gale of resignation, are the twelve Ward Chairmen of PDP in the LGA, among them are; Augustus Ibegbu- Nzerem/Ikpem ward, Elder Nwaobodo Anyanwu- Umueze/Umudike ward, Elder Donatus Ugoagwu- Umuezeala ward and Innocent Ihechidere, Youth Leader for Umualumaku ward.

A host of other Leaders joined in the resignation, among them are, Emeka Mmeje, Promise Alimno, Dr Laz Chikwendu, Hon Okechukwu Anyanwu, Hon Esilonu , Nze Osuagwu Herbert and a litany of members of PDP in the LGA.