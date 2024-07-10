Izunaso’s One Year Anniversary, Town Hall Meeting Shake Orlu Zone

*As Senator Gives Score Card.

*Speaks on Release of Nnamdi Kanu,Orlu State Creation

The foundation of Orlu (Imo West Senatorial Zone) shook to the ground within the week as the Senator representing the Area in the Red Chamber, Senator Osita Izunaso, assembled his Constituents to present his Achievements for the Zone in the last one year.

The occasion which held in Nkwere Country Club had in attendance Orlu People from all parts of the Senatorial Zone devoid of Political affiliations or strata.

Traditional Rulers,Clergy, Market Women, Political Class, Captains of Industry, Business Moguls, different Cultural,Youth and Political Groups.

In a massive display of public support the Senator received overwhelming endorsement from over 2,000 Stakeholders present in the meeting after reeling out his Score Card just within twelve months in office.

The town hall meeting, which held on Saturday, 6th July 2024 afforded the Constituents the opportunity to interact face to face with their representative.

Senator Izunaso explained his significant achievements, including but not limited to sponsoring and supporting Bills that promote economic growth, particularly, transparency in financial markets, and infrastructure development.

He spoke of the South East Development Commission Bill, which he sponsored that has passed first reading in the Senate , and the benefits it promises to bring to the South East Region of Nigeria.

The Senator also shared progress on various constituency projects under construction and those awaiting funding, including the construction of Roads, Schools, Skills Acquisition Centres, and Healthcare facilities, and the launch of a comprehensive Scholarship Scheme benefiting 200 university students from the Senatorial Zone.

He also spoke on empowering over 12,000 youths with Artificial Intelligence related skills and supporting Farmers through Agricultural policy called Kpakpando CreditShore.

Senator Izunaso mentioned medical outreach and support program, targeting the less privileged and the Aged.

He also spoke about distribution of food items and other Palliatives in helping to cushion the effect Economic challenges faced by many families in Orlu Zone.

He did not forget the most audacious Bill from the Southeast in the Senate which is the call for the release of IPOB Leader,Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.

Izunaso had maintained that the releas of Kanu will improve the Security of the Southeast.

He said the release of Kanu will easily enable Security Agents unreveil those who have been using the name of Kanu to cause mayhem in the Region.

And on the Bill for Creation of Orlu State,the experienced Lawmaker said it will speed up development in the Southeast as not only Orlu Zone will make up the new State.

In response from the Constituents, Senator Osita Izunaso received total endorsement from his people who felt proud of his Representation and Achievements within just one year.

Those who reacted on behalf of the Imo West Senatorial Zone include Hon Justice P.C. Onumajlu(rtd) , Eze Imo, HRM, Eze (Dr) E.C Okeke, CFR, Imo State Commissioner for Agriculture, Environment, and Natural Resources, High Chief Cosmas Nwabueze Maduba. Major political groups present include Orlu Peoples Political Assembly,OPOCA, OSCA-ORLU GONG, GROW ORLU PROJECT, KPAKPANDO POLITICAL FAMILY etc.