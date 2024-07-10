Ideato North Legislator, Udeze Inaugurates 15-man Legislative Assistance

..Reassures Constituents Of

Quality Representation

The member representing Ideato North State Constituency, Hon. Okechukwu Udeze popularly addressed as Okey is Okay, has inaugurated a 15-man Legislative Assistance (LAs).

The members of the team are: Okolike God’stime; LA on Entertainment, Offor Polinus; LA on Mobilization, Onyekaba Ugochukwu; LA on Culture, Hon. Uzoechi Gerald; LA on Inter parties, Nganwuchu Chukwudi; LA on Education, Rev. Raphel Uche; LA on Religion, Arc. Chukwunonso Oparaeke, LA on Rural Development/Chieftaincy Affairs.

Others include: Mmadueke Emeka; LA on Youths, Ngozi Alagba; LA on Women Affairs, Ifeanyi Anusionwu, LA on Electoral Matters and Voting Education, Hon. Uche Remy Ifeonu; LA on Legal Matters, Ugonna Chukwuemeka Duruoha; LA on Media and Publicity, Alaebo Cletus; LA on Political Matters, Hon. John Emegwara; LA on Conflict Resolution, Umeh Ugochukwu; LA on Logistics

They were inaugurated by the lawmaker on Thursday, July 3, 2024, at his office in the Imo State House of Assembly Complex, Port Harcourt road, New Owerri.

Speaking, the astute legislator firstly appreciated the appointees for their dedication, and doggedness during his electioneering campaign in 2023.

Saying that the reward for a job well done, is more work, the eloquent lawmaker averred that in fulfilment of his campaign promises to his people, he had decided to make such appointment not only to appreciate the appointees, but to also create a channel through which he can easily reach out to his people, and them likewise to him.

He further congratulated the LAs and charged them to ensure they live up to the expectation of effectively and efficiently aiding him fulfil his campaign promise of giving his people a quality representation.

The appointees who were elated over their new positions, earnestly applauded the lawmaker and assured him of not disappointing in the confidence he has reposed in them.