LGA Election: Ihitte/Uboma APC Boils, Stakeholders Accuse Speaker Olemgbe Of Interference In Choice Of Chairmanship Candidate

All is not well in the Ihitte/Uboma Chapter of the All Progressives Congress, (APC), as leaders and critical stakeholders in lhitte/Uboma area square up against the Speaker of the Imo State House of Assembly, Rt Hon Chike Olemgbe.

Speaker Olemgbe incurred the wrath of the leaders and stakeholders who are accusing him of allegedly sabotaging the policies and programs of the Governor, Senator Hope Uzodimma through unacceptable interference in the affairs of the process leading to the choice of who becomes the APC candidate for the coming LGA elections.

The Speaker is being accused of plot to impose his choice candidate for the Chairmanship seat on the leaders and Stakeholders which it was learnt is designed an advance movement for the rumoured 2027 House of Representatives ambition.

Trumpeta learnt from sources including members of the leadership of Ihitte/Uboma APC family as well as major stakeholders in the Council area among whom is an APC chieftain,

Chief Patrick Anamekwe, from ATONERIM lNEC Electoral WARD who spoke to Press.He stated that Speaker of House of Assembly, Rt Hon Chike Olemgbe has allegedly leveraged on his exalted position in the State and Ihitte/Uboma to allegedly act in a manner not considered right for the image of APC family and that of the leader of the Party in the State, Senator Hope Uzodimma.

In the course of trying to have his way at ensuring his preferred candidate emerges, the Speaker was accused of wooing the support base of the traditional rulers by allegedly using huge financial base to secure their endorsements for his choice candidate for the Council top position. The alleged act according to findings are suspected to be targeted at negating the Governor’s policies as well as a kind of disregard to the party leaders and stakeholders in the Council.

Making further revelation, an APC chieftain further said;

“I don’t really know what the politics of our dear Ihitte-Uboma is turning to these days. We prayed before now to have a Speaker in this dispensation and God did it for us.

“However, what is now supposed to be a blessing to our people is now turning to a curse as a result of the desperation of one person because of the political office he is holding. And because the person has future ambition for 2027 House of Reps election”

Meanwhile, the original plot of the duo is to surreptitiously obtain the signatures of all the Ezes with a view to using it do a communique to the governor endorsing one Ebuka Okonkwo who is believed to be loyal to the Speaker who hails from Amakohia divide of the area as the anointed candidate of Ihitte-Uboma people. It would be recalled that Speaker Olemgbe had earlier presented the same Okonkwo to the Governor jettisoning Umuihi where the position is supposed to be ceded to if for instance they are talking about zoning. After all, he who comes to equity must come with clean hands. But their desperate ambition has made them lost their sense of reasoning. Governor Meanwhile their own plot is not even to do the right thing but to impose Ebuka Okonkwo from the wrong ward as Chairman.

“Unfortunately, the said Eze who is from one of the clans is not even agitating for a person from his area to be the Chairman but plotting for another candidate, Ebuka, who is from Amakohia. It is on record that people like the immediate past SOLAD Barr Uche Okonkwo who is from Amakohia decided to pull out of the race reasoning that if it has to do with zoning it is Umuihi. Umuihi has the likes of Hon Godbless Nnaemeka Nzenwa (Nemex) who is a known follower of/Governor Uzodimma and had invested heavily on the Party, but said not to be considered. It’s not in doubt that politics of Ihitte Uboma is in dissaray since he became Speaker, Ihitte-Uboma has become so divided and so tensed that the APC is now in tatters in the LGA. We Miss Senator Ben Uwajumogu, May His Soul Rest In Peace Amen.

“I want to appeal to Ndi Eze Ihitte-Uboma, don’t allow anyone including the Speaker to destroy the council through any form of inordinate ambition. Governor Uzodimma is the boss of all and it’s advisable that nobody should betray the people of Ihitte-Uboma, because of money. The Speaker should be advised to open a Constituency office first in Ihitte-Uboma and channel his efforts and financial capacity to help the people of Ihitte-Uboma

Reacting on the matter, a statement from the Office of the Speaker described the allegations Another Dance of the Deaf and Dumb adding that the allegations are spurious, fabricated exceeding malicious and provocative.

The statement enjoined the public to disregard the allegations are nothing but wild goose chase by those fighting who God has already done ordained for greatness.