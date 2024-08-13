Nnanna Igwiloh Street In Works Layout Owerri Petitions OCDA Over Hazardous Nuisance

..Demands Immediate Stop Of Fuel Station Construction

In demand for the safety and health care of the residents of Nnanna Igwiloh Street in Works layout, Owerri have petitioned the General Manager of Owerri Capital Development Authority (OCDA), over a a dangerous and hazardous nuisance in their area.

Mrs Julie Igwiloh, Mr Nnamdi Olabiri and Replenishment Nig LTD of No. 1, 8 and 4 Nnanna Igwiloh Street in a letter of complaint written to OCDA and made available to Trumpeta which was signed by I.C. Onwukwe Esq and his Co Solicitors dated 9th August 2024, they among many other demands demanded for the immediate stop of the hazardous nuisance currently being constructed in the area.

They complained that one Mr Chukwuebula Henry Okoroma at No. 2 Nnanna Igwiloh Street, Works Layout, Owerri Imo State hastily commenced a construction which he claimed to be a fuel station at same address which is densely sorrounded by residential homes and commercial centers.

They alleged that the said construction poses internet risk of fire hazard and other dangerous incidents and that given that the business and residential homes accommodates numerous customers daily, that the safety of these persons and their sorroundings is heavily threatened.

In light of these concerns they kindly applauded to the development authority to reject any application authorizing the above construction of the said fuel station at No. 2 Nnanna Igwiloh Street, Works Layout , Owerri, Imo state as well as swiftly restrain any further construction of such at said site.