APC LGA Election Party Primaries 

Aspirations Intensify Lobby, Seek Uzodimma’s Face

The latest development on how the APC may likely conduct its primaries to select candidates for Local Government Areas Elections for Chairmanship and Councillorship has brought in another fresh concern among the aspirants.

Since picking forms to seek APC tickets for either Chairman or Councillor positions in the fast approaching September 21 council election, aspirants were yet to know the process to conduct the primaries.

However, a hint of the shape of the how the primaries will take emerged during the week when Governor Hope Uzodimma made known the preferred choice of consensus system which he said is permissible in APC constitution.

Since making the concensus idea known, most of the aspirants have changed tactics.

Some of them who had been banking on Direct and Indirect Primaries formula are said to be changing tactics and now seek the face of leaders and the governor.

A source in the party told Trumpeta that since the modalities have changed, aspirants who had been banking on Direct and Indirect Primaries formula are now seeking the face of the governor and apex leaders in their localities.

According to information gathered from the party, the aspirants are now looking for the face of Uzodimma and party leaders who re expected to play key roles in who emerges candidate of the party for the positions.