NDEGWU/IRETE ROAD TO GET ATTENTION SOON–ELEZIEANYA

By Innocent Osuoha.

The Commissioner for Science, Technology, Innovations and Engineering Services, Rt. Hon. Ikenna Elezieanya has assured the people of Ndegwu Community in Owerri west that the Ndegwu/Irete road would soon receive a boost as soon as the rains subside because of the importance of the road in the area.

He gave the assurance when a delegation of Ndegwu Community paid him a courtesy visit in his office.

He used the opportunity to address other numerous requests the delegation made ranging from demerging of Ndegwu to have its own Autonomous Community, which has long been over due and promised he would channel it to the appropriate quarters for consideration and also applauded them for electing a credible candidate as their Eze – Elect and urged them to continue to be peaceful.

On the renovation of Ndegwu Primary/Secondary Schools, he said that government through the State/Federal Universal Basic Education (UBE) Scheme is currently compiling names of schools for renovation promising that their own will not be left out.

Reacting to the activities of herdsmen in the Community, the Commissioner who regretted that it was almost becoming a national challenge however urged them to remain security conscious at all times. promising that the 3R government was poised to ensure more dividends of democracy to the people.

Speaking earlier the President-General of the Town Union, Lay Reader Oluchukwu Iroegbulam said they were on the visit to congratulate the Commissioner on his appointment and also thank him for the numerous projects he did in the community while at the Federal House including a road construction which has given value to the community in area of estate development amongst others.

Layreader Iroegbulam expressed joy that he did not fail them and the entire Constituents and pledged their support to Uzondu Foundation and the 3R present administration led by Governor Uzodimma.

Also speaking Engr Dr. Chris Chikezie outlined their requests/challenges which included completion of the road between Ndegwu and Irete down to market, demerging of Ndegwu to have its own Autonomous Community and issuance of staff of office to their Eze elect Nicholas Ishiuba amongst others.

The activities of Fulani herdsmen which according to him has posed a security threat ranging from kidnappings, raping of their women and daughters in the farmland, to the destruction of their farmland with cows amidst food shortage in the nation and called for urgent intervention.

Engr Chikezie also requested for the renovation of their Primary/Secondary Schools which he said are in deplorable conditions.