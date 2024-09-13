Again, Onuimo LGA On Gaining Side, As State Lawmaker, Esile Doles Out Millions Of Naira For Empowerment

By Onyekachi Eze

People of Onuimo Local Government Area of Imo State have continued to enjoy a better representation laced with democracy dividends, courtesy of Hon. James Uba Esile, Member representing the Constituency at the Imo State House of Assembly.

If there was any set trophy for the most represented State Constituency in Imo, then Onuimo would definitely be declared champion for the trophy.

Aside his vocal and physical presence at the Legislative house since inception since last year into the 10th House of IMHA, Esile has distinguished himself in character and effective service delivery to his people.

The progenitor of the Fresh Air Movement in Imo State, one of the strongest platforms that canvassed support for the governorship position of the incumbent Governor, Hope Uzodimma, Hon James Uba Esile has once more doled out millions of naira for the empowerment of his constituents in the coming days.

Information made available to Trumpeta House of Assembly Correspondent revealed that no less than five thousand indigenes from Onuimo LGA extraction have been marked out for a massive empowerment.

Esile, through his Special Adviser on Empowerment Schemes, Mr. Patrick Egbo announced that the Lawmaker is set to make hundreds of youths fresh millionaires.

He disclosed that while there will be skill acquisition programs and grants to youths, men and women, other financial support system to petty traders will also be carried along.

More so, Egbo in his statement disclosed that there will be material business start-up kits, and physical items to go home with.

Paper forms for the above listed largesse, we learnt, have been ongoing past weeks.

For more closeness to the people he represents, Hon. James Esile will seize the opportunity to have a Constituency briefing to intimate them on his activities in the State legislature for the past one year.

However, it was gathered that the atmosphere in Onuimo Local Government Area is charged with high hopes and relief over the empowerment, especially as the sponsor, Esile is said to have earned the Masses trust and confidence vote.

“Hon Uba James Esile is our son and Honorable in whom we are well pleased. He has so far represented us well, we believe in his capacity and ability to deliver that is why we voted for him without any regrets”, the Constituents chorused.