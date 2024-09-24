ISIEC Announces List Of Newly Elected 27 Chairmen

The Imo State Independent Electoral Commission (ISIEC) on September 22, 2024, announced the results of the just concluded Imo Local Government election

Addressing newsmen at the Commission’s headquarters along Orlu Road, Owerri, the ISIEC Chairman, Chief Charles Ejiogu, disclosed that elections took place in all the 4,758 polling units in the state, adding that 17 political parties took part in the exercise.

Ejiogu, added that his Commission did everything within its mandate to ensure that the election was hitch free, including monitoring party activities, reaching out to various stakeholders, and appreciated security agencies in the state as well as Intra Party Advisory Council (IPAC) Imo State Chapter for their contributions in ensuring the success of the polls.

He also commended Imo State voters for conducting themselves well while electing candidates of their choice, and posited that ISIEC conducted the elections in a free, fair and transparent manner, while hailing the peaceful atmosphere that prevailed during the exercise.

Chief Ejiogu, however, called on any individual or group that was not satisfied with the excercise to seek redress through lawful means. He added that ISIEC fulfilled provisions of the Electoral Act 2022 as Amended, maintaining that the outcome was a reflection of the will of the Imo State electorate.

He, however, announced the following as winners of the chairmanship elections in the 27 LGAs of the state. They are: Ngor-Okpala, Chika Ibekwe (APC);

Owerri West, Victor Osigwe (APC);

Ehime-Mbano, Chief Uche Nwodu (APC); Aboh Mbaise, Iheukwumere Alaribe (APC); Onuimo, Emeka Paul Obi (APC) and Owerri Municipal, Chidiebere Emereibe (APC).

Others are: Ezinihitte Mbaise, Chinedum Nwachukwu (APC); Owerri North, Lucky Abaraonye (APC); Oru West, Ikenna Adikibe (APC); Njaba, Vitalis Ugo Obi (APC); Ikeduru, Justice Nzeh (APC); Mbaitoli, Ifunanya Nwanegwo (APC); Nwangele, Paul Duru (APC); Oguta, Ifeanyi Nani (APC); Orlu, Christian Mbarie, (APC); Orsu, Friday Ibakaeme (APC) and Isu, Kenneth Uka.

The following also made the list:

Nkwere, Emmanuel C. (APC); Ideato South, Okechukwu Okwara (APC); Oru-East, Nnamdi Okwaraigwe (APC); Ohaji/Egbema, Marcellinus Amadioha (APC); Ideato North, Chukwunonso Okwaraeke (APC); Obowo, Obioma Johnson Ehirim (APC); Isiala Mbano, Chika Okoroike (APC); Ahiazu Mbaise, Larry Obinna Chikwe (APC); Okigwe, Nkechi Mbonu (APC) and Ihitte Uboma, Obioha Ndukwe (APC).