Nelson Ezerioha Led Imo State Labour Party Interim Exco Felicitates Party’s NCC Under Senator Nenadi Usman

•Commends Obi, Otti, NLC, Members On Resilience

By Onyekachi Eze

Following the change of leadership in the Labour Party with a former Minister of Finance, Senator Nenadi Usman, emerging the National Caretaker Committee Chairman of the party, the Imo State Chapter is not left behind as the new Interim Leadership has assumed duty.

Recall that the Julius Abure’s led National Exco was relieved of their duty through the LP’s constitutional provision on the grounds of tenure expiration.

This process was carried out in an enlarged meeting convened in Abia State, with leaders across Nigeria in attendance on September 4, 2024, in Umuahia, announced Nenadi Usman and twenty-eight others as members of the new caretaker committee to handle the party’s affairs till the national convention is held.

Enticed by this development, in a meeting convened by the Interim Leadership of Labour Party, Imo State chapter, in Owerri, on Friday, September 20, 2024, they congratulated the National Caretaker Chairman, NCC, Senator Nenadi Usman for her nomination and eventual inauguration into office.

Not only her, the other 28 members of the NCC were felicitated on their successful inauguration to pilot the affairs of the Party.

In his speech, the Imo State Interim LP Leadership, Hon. Barr. Dr. Nelson Ezerioha described the emergence of Madam Usman as a bold step by the leaders of the Party aimed at moving the party forward.

Dr. Nelson Ezerioha, a former Honourable Commissioner in Imo State that, Abure’s tenure had elapsed before then, pointing out that again, it was basically the party’s constitutional affair.

In a special way, the Imo LP Boss doffed cap for the the Labour Party’s 2023 Presidential Candidate, Mr. Peter Obi for his firm belief in the party, and for his steadfastness towards the growth of LP in the South East and in the entire States of Nigeria.

Similarly, Ezerioha congratulated and also expressed a profound gratitude to the Abia State Governor, Chief Alex Otti, over his landslide victory at the 2023 election and by standing unshaken, thereby giving Labour Party a face in Abia State, and hope in days to come.

In further commendations, Dr. Ezerioha acknowledged the LP-National Transition Committee, NTC, the Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, the Trade Union Congress, TUC, the esteem members of the ObiDient Movement, for all their good jobs and support for the party in Imo State and in Nigeria.

In a more passionate appeal, he enjoined all aggrieved party members from Imo State to be calm and remain focused, assuring that his Interim Leadership has come to right all wrongs as well as to carry everybody along.

He reiterated that reconciliation is underway for the unity of the Labour Party in Imo State.

In the same vein, Ezerioha was optimistic that being an apostle of transparency, accountability and due process, Imo State Labour Party under his watch will record giant strides.

For the upcoming convention, he called for oneness among party members, adding that every process will be seamless.

Other Imo State LP interim Exco present at the meeting include Dr. Amadi Christian Ugochukwu (Vice Chairman), Chief Mathew U. Nnoduo (Secretary), Engr. Uche Adoms Okehie, Hon. Emeka Ahaneku, Dr. Martins Iwuanyanwu, Chief Kingsley Okehie, Mr. Eugene Nwanedo, Comrade Jasper Chidiebere and Austin Mbakwe representing NLC.