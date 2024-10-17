Imo Federal Lawmaker, Chike Okafor Distributes FG Fertilizer To Okigwe South Constituents

In a recent event targeted at bolstering agricultural productivity in Okigwe South Federal Constituency, Rt. Hon. Deacon Chike Okafor, PhD, Member of the Federal House of Representatives, successfully distributed fertilizer palliatives to his constituents on October 15, 2024. The event took place at his country home in Umuokeh, Obowo, and was attended by key representatives from Ehime Mbano, Ihitte Uboma, and Obowo Local Government Areas.

This federal palliative distribution spearheaded by Hon. Okafor, was part of the Federal Government’s broader efforts to support farmers and enhance food security across Nigeria. The distribution of fertilizers, comes at a critical time, as farmers prepare for the planting season, with expectations of a bumper harvest in the region.

At the heart of this initiative is the goal of supporting farmers who rely heavily on agriculture as their primary source of income. The fertilizer palliatives will play a crucial role in improving crop yields, ensuring that farmers can maximize their agricultural output.

Hon. Emeka Nkume, Director General of the Deacon Chike Okafor Campaign Organization for Ehime Mbano who received the palliative on behalf of Hon. Chief Uche Francis Nwodu (the LGA Council boss) praised the transparency and fairness of the distribution process. He emphasized the commitment of Hon. Dcn Okafor to the well-being of his constituents, ensuring that the fertilizer reaches those who need it the most.

In his remarks, Arch. Achi Christopher Ebere, a legislative aide to Hon. Dcn. Okafor, expressed gratitude to the Federal Government for the initiative, highlighting the importance of the fertilizer to Ihitte Uboma Local Government Area, particularly in regions like Uboma, known for large-scale cultivation of rice and cassava. Arch. Ebere who received the fertilizer palliative on behalf of the Local Government Chairman Hon. Obioha Ndukwe noted that the provision of fertilizer would undoubtedly lead to increased agricultural productivity, benefiting local farmers who have long faced challenges in accessing necessary inputs.

Hon. Nze Charles Uwadoka, also a legislative aide, received the fertilizers on behalf of Obowo Local Government Chairman, Hon. Barr. Obioma Ehirim. He expressed his joy at the development, noting that the palliatives would be swiftly distributed to farmers across the local government. Uwadoka emphasized that these fertilizers are essential in supporting the agricultural sector, which is the backbone of the rural economy in Obowo. With many farmers relying on traditional methods of cultivation, the provision of these essential inputs is expected to significantly improve their harvests.

The Ehime Mbano contingent, equally grateful, echoed similar sentiments. The transparency in the distribution, overseen by Hon. Okafor, ensured that all local governments in Okigwe South received their fair share of the federal palliatives, bringing relief to farmers who have been struggling with high costs of inputs and reduced productivity.

Hon. Dcn. Okafor’s distribution of the federal fertilizer palliatives aligns with his long-standing commitment to supporting the agricultural sector, which forms the core of economic activities in Okigwe South. By ensuring the adequate distribution of fertilizers to farmers, he is not only addressing immediate agricultural needs but also laying the foundation for long-term economic sustainability.

The reception of the fertilizer palliatives by LG representatives is for onward transmission to the Distinct Chairmen of the Local Government Areas in Okigwe South Federal Constituency, for further transmission to the local farmers.

The event also served as a platform to commend President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Governor Hope Uzodimma for their unwavering support of agricultural transformation in Nigeria, particularly in rural constituencies like Okigwe South.