Reconstruction Of Orlu/Mgbee/Akokwa/Uga Road: Imo Assembly Throws Weight Behind Okey Udeze’s Motion Commending Uzodimma

By Onyekachi Eze

In appreciation to the governor of Imo State, Senator Hope Uzodimma, for kick-starting the reconstruction of the abandoned Orlu/Mgbee/Akokwa/Uga road in Ideato North and South LGAs, the State Legislators have unanimously extolled him for the project.

Rising from a motion moved by the Member for Ideato North State Constituency, Hon Okechukwu Ernest Udeze, during Wednesday October 23, 2024 plenary session, the 10th House of the IMHA resolved to commend Uzodimma for awarding and sending contractors to the gully erosion site at Umuchima.

Apart from receiving the overall support of the Members, they described the governor as a man who genuinely feels the impulse of the governed.

Udeze in the prayers of his motion read,

“Whereas roads in Ideato nation had been forgotten and abandoned for many decades and none of the past administrations remembered any of them, and many of these roads have turned to death traps all through the years;

“Whereas Ideato nation had been cut off from the rest of the State making it difficult for the indigenes who live in other towns to travel back home as motorists now make their way through the bush and people’s farm lands to avoid the collapsed bridge at Mgbee, and this has tripled the transport fare from Orlu to Ideato North and South Local Government Areas thereby increasing the suffering of the people of Ideato nation;

“Glad to know that His Excellency, Dist. Sen. Hope Uzodimma, the Governor of Imo State has heard the cry and distress call of the citizens of Ideato nation and decided to wipe away their tears by rehabilitating the roads connecting Ideato nation with the rest of the State”.

In his presentation, Hon Okey Udeze disclosed that for the past years, Ideato people were cut off from the rest of the LGAs due to the erosion menace that divided the main road.

He decried that the even though they had a son who was a governor for 8 years, he couldn’t fix it.

Adding that the express road has many economic and social relevance as it connects to Anambra State.

More so, Hon Udeze expressed joy that Uzodimma in his magnanimity hearkened to their plight concerning the road, a gesture he promised never to take for granted.

Hon Okechukwu Udeze said, “His Excellency, Distinguished Senator Hope Uzodimma has come to identify with his people to see that Orlu is good again. By reconstructing it, it will curtail rural-urban migration.

He added, “If completed, I personally can be coming to work from Ideato to Owerri daily. It is a maximum of 45 minutes”.

Furthermore, he commended the governor for his wonders in opening up many roads in the State, thereby reducing high cost of rents in the urban cities like Owerri.

“The governor has done great and he is doing more. He is our beloved in-law, a smart man and proactive leader. We thank him for the promise made and kept. When I moved a motion on the creation of alternative route and remedial work done ln the road, he answered us, and promised to embark on the main reconstruction of the major road. That he is currently doing”.

Udeze, who is the House Committee on LGA and Chieftaincy Affairs continued, “The Governor has shown concern. He has taken it upon himself to show us love and affection. We are very grateful. Ideato Nation will forever remain indebted and grateful to Governor Hope Uzodimma for remembering the Orlu-Mgbee-Akokwa-Uga express road. We had a governor for 8 years, unfortunately, this road was not touched. And this deprived us access to good things of life. But today, Governor Uzodimma, who is our son in-law, is doing it. The construction of this major road will further attract development to our area. On completion of the reconstruction of the road, my people who are predominantly farmers will easily transport their farm produce to other parts of the state without stress”.