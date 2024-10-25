Nnamdi Nwaka Lauds Reps Member, Nwadike Over Bill For Creation Of New Federal Constituencies From Nkwerre/Isu/Nwangele/Njaba

•Charges NASS, Others On Speedy Passage

By Onyekachi Eze

A Chieftain of the All Progressive Congress, APC, in Imo State, and the 2019 House of Assembly Candidate for Nwangele State Constituency seat, Hon. Nnamdi Nwaka, has commended the incumbent Reps Member representing Nwangele, Isu, Njaba and Nkwerre at the House of Representatives, Abuja, Hon. Barr. Harrison Nwadike over a bill presented on the floor of the House for the creation of two different Federal Constituencies from the existing one.

The bill, according to Nwaka is not only timely and people oriented, but have depicted the wish of NINN Constituents.

A bill for an Act to alter the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 (as Amended) to create ISU/NJABA Federal Constituency and NKWERRE/ NWANGELE Federal Constituency out from the present ISU/ NJABA/ NKWERRE/ NWANGELE Federal Constituency, as presented by Hon Nwadike scaled through the hurdles of a second reading in the Reps during its Wednesday, October 23, 2024 Plenary session.

From the chief sponsor of the bill, it was aimed at strengthening democratic representation and governance in the aforementioned federal Constituencies.

“My proposed legislative amendment seeks to address these issues by altering the 1999 constitution to create two distinct federal constituencies for our people with two House of Representatives members. The battle has now been moved to the house committee on constitutional amendments for public hearing”, Nwadike disclosed in his speech.

Similarly, the Bill is geared towards addressing the unique socio-political and developmental needs of the communities.

Elated by this development, Hon. Nnamdi Nwaka stated that the Reps Member has made the NINN Constituency proud by the thought-out bill.

He maintained that Nwadike has proven to be a vibrant legislator under whose brief stay so far has made a mark in legislation and Constituency representation.

Hon Nwaka hinted that if at the end of the day the Act is passed and assented by the President, it would afford Isu/Njaba Federal Constituency, as well as Nkwerre/Nwangele Federal Constituency an ample opportunity for more dividends.

Aligning with Hon Nwadike, Nwaka submitted that the current structure of having a single representative for the large and diverse constituency has proven inadequate in addressing the increasing socio-political and developmental needs effectively.

Speaking further, the business mogul cum entrepreneur enjoined the National Assembly to consider the Bill expedient for the growth, well-being and development of the Federal Constituency and to give it a speedy passage.

Also, Nwaka called on all political leaders from Imo State, especially the concerned LGAs to throw in their weight behind the actualization of the vision, regardless of political differences.

Ahead of the public hearing, he was hopeful that the People’s feedback will further accelerate the passage in NASS.

“This is a welcome development everyone should embrace. Our amiable Federal Lawmaker, Hon Harrison Nwadike has done well. I strongly support and endorse this movement”, says Nwaka.