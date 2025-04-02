Imo People Celebrate Ihedioha At 60

..As Political Heavyweights, Others Storm Birthday Event

Even yet without belonging to any political party, His Excellency, The Rt Hon Emeka Ihedioha, former Governor of Imo State still commands large following.

It was colour, fun, and frills as the former governor of Imo State and erstwhile Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, marked his diamond jubilee thanksgiving and Reception at Cathedral of Transfiguration of Our Lord, CATOL and Kanu Nwankwo Sports Complex, Owerri respectively on Sunday, March 30,2025.

The event which started with a thanksgiving service at CATOL ended in a grand style at the Kanu Nwankwo Sports Complex where Imo people of all walks of life thronged out to felicitate with the man they truly love and follow as their Political Leader.

As a matter of fact, the event at Kanu Nwankwo Sports Complex was very symbolic and historic. Symbolic because the Proprietor of the Centre was a successful, popular globally acclaimed footballer who stared for Arsenal of England. On the other hand, Ihedioha the Celebrator, is a Politician with huge accomplishments to his credit who also is an Arsenal fan. One of the best followed European clubs in Nigeria is Arsenal.

Remarkably, the Sunday event was quite historic because never had any politician not in power in Nigeria attracted the size of large crowd that attended Ihedioha’s birthday reception either in Abuja or Owerri.

While that of Abuja gathered all Nigerians under one roof, that of Owerri brought together virtually every segment of Imo State under one shade.

There were large crowds from the 27 Local Government Areas of the State drawn from the Wards to the LGAs through the three Zones.

All the support Groups like Rebuild Imo Movement with Dr Vin Udokwu as the Director General, Imo Critical Stakeholders led by Ugwumba Damian Ezeagu,Imo Liberation Movement supervised by Emeka Nwokeke (Iroko), Imo Women on the Move with Lady Ann Njoku as chairperson, all the three Rebuild Imo Movement Zonal Women Leaders and their Groups led by state woman Leader and the three Zonal Women Coordinators. There was the Ihedioha Youth Movement that came in their hundreds.

In his remarks, the Chairman of the occasion, Prof Francis Dike (SAN), eulogised the sterling qualities of the Celebrator which he said were encapsulated in his love for due process, rule of law and penchant for community growth and human development. He noted that Ihedioha possessed what most Nigerian politicians lacked – which always toeing the path of Constitutionalism and Constitution.

In a chat, the Convener of Imo Critical Stakeholders, Ugwumba Damian Ezeagu stated that what distinguished Ihedioha from the other politicians was his avowed adherence to doing things rightly. “Ihedioha is a man of greatness who does things greatly. He doesn’t take all matters politically. He sees things from the value point, for the benefit of all”, he said.

Also, the RIM Coordinator, Owerri Zone, Lady Gertrude Iroeme, observed that Ihedioha still gathered large following because he played politics without bitterness. She said, ” Ihedioha exhibits certain Leadership treats that are rare among Nigerian politicians. He believes in equity, fairness, justice , that is rule of law. He is a man of ideas whose abiding principle is progress and development”.

There were cultural displays of several kinds as well as presentation of gifts by the 27 RIM coordinators, followed by that of RIM women state leaders.

The high point of the occasion was the cutting of the birthday cake by Ihedioha, assisted by both political friends, social associates, family members and friends.

In his brief remarks, Ihedioha thanked all who came to rejoice with him in spite of the fact that it was Mothers’ Sunday for both Catholic and Anglican. He urged his members to be steadfast and watchful.

By Ori Martins