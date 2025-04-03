Imo Gets New Acting Chief Judge 

…Two Commissioner Nominees Sworn-In

By Onyekachi Eze

Imo State Governor, Senator Hope Uzodimma has appointed a new Chief Judge of the State.

He is Hon. Justice Nnamdi T. Nzeukwu. His appointment, according to the governor is on acting capacity.

It would be recalled that Imo State had operated for more than four months without a Chief Judge, following the retirement of the former, Justice Theresa Chikeka.

Chikeka’s ouster from the exalted position followed recommendations from the Nigeria Judicial Commission, NJC, Imo State House of Assembly and other relevant Civil Society Groups over her alleged age falsification.

In filling the gap, hence the appointment of Nzeukwu.

Born in Egwedu-Atta Autonomous Community, Njaba LGA, Justice Nzeukwu’s journey to the pinnacle of the judiciary began with his early education at Central School No. II Atta and Bishop Shanahan College, Orlu (B.S.C). He further honed his intellect at Federal Government College, Kano before proceeding to the prestigious University of Lagos (UNILAG), where he studied law.

After graduating from the Nigerian Law School, Victoria Island, Lagos, he completed his National Youth Service (NYSC) at the Ministry of Justice, Etina, Akwa-Ibom State, before commencing legal practice at A.B.C. Iketuonye & Co. (SAN Chambers), Owerri.

Justice Nzeukwu’s judicial career has been one of steady ascent. He served as:

– Chief Magistrate, Imo State Judiciary.

– Deputy Chief Registrar, High Court of Owerri.

– Chief Registrar, High Court of Justice, Owerri.

– High Court Judge, Owerri, before his latest appointment.

Also, two Commissioner Nominees messrs Prof. Benard Thompson Ikegwuoha and Dr. Mrs. Vivian Chioma Egu were sworn in yesterday alongside the new Chief Judge at the Douglas House, Owerri, by governor Uzodimma.

The two new Members of the State Exco would be assigned portfolios.