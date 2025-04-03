Dozie Owerri Elects Rogers Nwoke As President

In a free and transparent election, Dozie Owerri , an elite association of Owerri people, has formally elected Chief Rogers Nwoke to lead the Abuja Branch as its new President for a term of three years

At the monthly general meeting of Dozie Owerri Association, Abuja Branch held on Saturday, March 29, 2025; the earlier scheduled elections for members to fill Executive offices for the Association for the year 2025 – 2028, Rogers Nwoke, beat his co contestant with 21 votes to emerge as the new President of the association.

The election was preceded by appointment of a 3-member Electoral Panel which had Mr. Stanley Nkwazema as Chairman, Mr. Chris Amadi; and Dr. Mrs. Chioma Njoku; followed by dissolution of the immediate past Executive Committee led by Pastor Henry Chidi Opara. After a very free, fair, transparent and thorough electoral process; attended by over 70 perecent of financially up to date members, including the former First Lady of Ondo State Her Excelency Betty Anyanwu -Akeredolu, the new members chose Nwoke to lead the Association as the President.

Other officers elected were Miss Gloria Okara elected as the Vice President, Paul Ohuche- General Secretary, Malachy Onyeukwu- Financial Secretary, Dr Phillip Emeana – Treasurer. While Dr Tony Okereafor was elected as the Provost. Mr. Paul Ohuche – General Secretary. Federation of International Football Associations (Fifa) referee, Hulder Nkwocha was also elected as the Welfare Officer and Lucky Opara reelected to continue as the Public Relations Officer.

The newly elected officers were sworn in immediately by President Emeritus Mr. Obinna Ajoku SAN to commence their statutory three years tenure as provided for in the Constitution/By-laws of Dozie Owerri.

Chairman, Electoral Panel team-Stanley Nkwazema congratulated the elected Executive Committee members, and wished them a successful tenure in office while also thanking the Association for giving them the rare privilege to conduct the elections. In his acceptance speech thereafter, President Rogers Nwoke thanked all members of Dozie Owerri for the confidence reposed in him and the new Executive Team and assured of their commitment to meet and exceed all expectations.