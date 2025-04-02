Okigwe First Movement Visits Prof. Iwu, Pushes for Selfless Public Service

The leadership of Okigwe First Movement (OFM) paid a courtesy visit to Professor Maurice Iwu, a distinguished son of Okigwe, Imo State, and Nigeria.

During the visit on Sunday, Okigwe leaders commended Prof. Iwu for his years of dedicated service to the people of Okigwe, Imo State, and the nation at large. They described him as a beacon of integrity and commitment to the public good and national interest.

Leader of the team, Sir George Eguh, introduced the vision of the movement and eulogized Prof. Iwu for his deep love for Okigwe Zone.

He emphasized the importance of visionary and selfless leadership in shaping the future of the region.

Other notable speakers included former Speaker of the Imo State House of Assembly, Ike C. Ibe, Chief Stanley Nzekwe, and several other Okigwe leaders, who echoed similar sentiments, praising Prof. Iwu’s contributions.

In his remarks, Prof. Iwu expressed gratitude to the group for their initiative, emphasizing the need for continued dedication to service-oriented leadership.

He prayed for the people of Okigwe and encouraged the movement to remain steadfast in its mission.

Additionally, he advised Imo residents to steer clear of unnecessary political tensions and focus on development-driven engagements that would benefit the region.