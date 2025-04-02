Etiokwe Charges Trad Rulers To Ensure Peace Reigns Supreme In Communities 

..As Umuakuma Nkume Presents Eze Elect

The Chairman of Njaba Local Government, Chief Vitalis Ugochukwu Obi, Etiokwe Njaba has called on traditional Rulers to ensure that their Reign brings Peace and stability in their Communities, he made the remark during the Ceremony Marking the Presentation of Eze Elect by the People of Umuakuma Nkume Autonomous Community who came to Present HRH Eze Emeka Duru, Obi ukwu 11 of Umakuma Autonomous Community. Chief Obi underscored the importance of Peace in every Community and assured them that he will do all in his Powers to ensure that their File gets to the appropriate Authorities.

Speaking earlier in his Speech, the PG of the Community Engr. Chidi C. Nwadike extolled the qualities that made them select the Eze Elect as a Replacement to his Late Father, he further highlighted the choice of Eze Emeka Duru is one not opposed to, by any Member of the Community, he further took out the Opportunity to real out the heights Eze Emeka has attained in his Life endeavors, ranging from Academics, Career, Family and Religious Life.

The event which took place at the Council Headquarters Nnenasa witnessed the Presence of who is who in Njaba Local Government, Traditional Rulers, as well as community Leaders, Prominent among was HRH Eze Malachy Iwuala, Obikaeze 11 of Umuakuma Autonomous Community Nkume, HRH Eze Felix Nwakanma, Obieze Dike 1 of Umueze Autonomous Community Nkume, Hon. Chief Munachimso Nwadike, Councilor Representing Nkume Ward and Barr. Damian Duru, Secretary to the Njaba Local Government, Mrs Orisakwe T. C, Director of Administration and General Services Njaba.

Reacting, the Eze – Elect HRH Eze promised to foster Peace and development, he charges Every Member of the Community to join hands with him in building a peaceful and Prosperous Community.