Illegal Revenue Collectors Under Imo Transport Ministry Must Be Arrested, Says Okoronkwo 

……Pay All Money Into TSA

The Imo State Commissioner for Transport, Honourable Emeka Okoronkwo has declared that illegal revenue collectors in the state under the Ministry of Transport will be arrested, and that all money must be paid into the Treasury Single Account, TSA.

Honourable Emeka Okoronkwo observed with dismay that there are some persons parading themselves as revenue collectors in the Ministry of Transport, and warned that such persons should desist from such criminal act or face the wrath of the law.

He said that stakeholders under Ministry of Transport should be duty conscious to generate revenue for the government which must be directly paid into TSA.

According to him, the Ministry of Transport has recorded high revenue generation for the state in the last three (3) months, compared to its previous years and that is expertise, experience and integrity in action.

He made it known that the Ministry of Transport has no individuals assigned to collect revenue, advised Imolites to disregard such claim as it is the handwork of fraudsters.

He applauded the Imo State Governor, Distinguished Senator Hope Uzodimma for adopting the E-Ticket Payment System for the state and urged all to be compliant.

Honourable Emeka Okoronkwo therefore encouraged some stakeholders in the Ministry of Transport who are law abiding to keep it up, as it is for the best interest of the state.