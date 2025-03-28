Bill To Establish Film Village In Umucheke Okwe Progresses To Committee Stage In Imo State Assembly

…As Chief Sponsor, James Esile Applauds Lawmakers Support

By Onyekachi Eze

The bill for a law to establish the Imo State Film Village in Umucheke Okwe, Onuimo LGA and for other related matters has advanced to the Committee Stage in the Imo State House of Assembly.

The bill got the lawmakers attention following its numerous merits to the growth and development of the State and her residents.

Sequel to these, while continuing the second reading debate on the floor of the House on Wednesday, March 26, 2025, the Chief Sponsor and Member representing Onuimo State Constituency, Hon Uba James Esile gave convincing outlines on the said bill.

The State legislature led by the Speaker, Rt. Hon. Chike Olemgbe, at the plenary, did not only give a nod to its establishment, but also through the attendant contributions on the second reading advanced it to the committee stage.

Earlier, Hon. Uba James Esile disclosed that the bill is for the benefit of the State, regardless of its location.

Esile hinted that a Tourism and entertainment industry is one of the biggest non oil economy that other States of the federation have queued in and have been tapping from.

He expressed optimism that when passed into law, it will bring Imo State to the world map, even though he remarked that currently under the administration of Governor Hope Uzodimma, tourism and hospitality industries thrive.

More so, the “Fresh Air” founder explained that establishing the Film Village would serve as a diversification of economy.

“This is a non oil biggest economy. It can even regulate itself. You can see what is happening in Asaba, Lagos and others. They have already queued into the system. This will be one of the best IGR diversionary moves the State will forever be grateful to embrace”.

Speaking on the topography of Umucheke Okwe, the proposed locality, Esile confirmed that it is a perfect place for film making.

According to him, the proximity of the place to every other Local Government is an added advantage.

“There is good sightseeing around the area, duly surrounded by nature like the Okwaraegbo River, Abuba River, Uri, Ikwe, Okwaraekeasu River”.

The Lawmaker affirmed that the host community of Umucheke Okwe is hospitable; always ready to protect the government property domiciled in the locality.

Giving more insight, Esile submitted that the bill has 35 sections and 3 schedules, all streamlined to address the operational framework of the Film Village if passed into law.

While he reiterated that people will be adequately trained in film making, he further said certificates will be issued at the end of each session just like an academy.

In addition, he opined that it is a gain for Imo people as it would provide jobs and expand development. “It will launch Imo State in the world tourism map. It will give youths more employment because it will take them out of the streets.

The people are already jubilating over this”.

The Member maintained that the bill is in line with the 3R agenda of the governor, Senator Hope Uzodimma in giving ndi Imo the best.

Meanwhile, he was grateful to his Colleagues for their unwavering support and for backing the bill.K

Supporting the bill, the Majority Leader, Hon Kanayo Onyemaechi (Owerri West) said it is a laudable bill, adding that it will bring development in Umucheke and Imo State at large. “This is an industry that Imo can benefit from”, he said.

Hon Chisom Ojukwu (Nkwerre) asserted that, if Imo State can channel resources in film production, it must have reduced unemployment rate to a greater extent.

He added that establishing a Film Academy in Imo State is as broad and beneficial as setting up a factory, pointing out that most youths engaging in content creation and choreography can utilise the space.

Hon Henry Agbasonu (Ezinihitte Mbaise) opined that film industry is a great lucrative industry that should be supported by every government.

Hon. Emeka Ozurumba (Isu), Hon Benard Ozoemelam (Ehime Mbano) thanked Esile for the bill, agreeing that the Umucheke Okwe is as good as most of the well known places for film production but only needs a legal framework and government backing.

Having made substantial contributions, the Speaker referred the bill to the House Committee on Culture and Tourism and to report on April 18, 2025 for the third reading and possible passage.