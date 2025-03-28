High Rate Of Corruption, Moral Decay In IMSU Worries Governor

… Uzodimma Charges Mgt To Redeem State Varsity

Governor Hope Uzodimma appears to be one state number one citizen who is not happy at the moment. Reason is that the state of affairs in the Imo State University, Owerri, is not pleasant.

How things are going at the state owned university have made Uzodimma to cry out by asking the management to sit up and put the ivory tower on good shape.

Trumpeta can state that all is not well in the institution as the state governor accused it of certain unbecoming acts no expects of the citadel of higher learning.

At a meeting with the Imo State University, Owerri, Board at the Government House, Owerri, the governor informed the Board to be more pragmatic in finding solutions to the endemic problem currently worrying the institution.

The governor expressed disappointment with the level of corruption in the school, stating that the order must change.

Said he, “what is very endemic is corruption and lack of commitment on the part of the staff’

A worried first citizen of Imo wondered why IMSU would give admission to the students who cannot graduate after four years of completing their academic program and called for thorough investigation into such malpractices as well as streamline the admission process.

Another area of concern is the moral decadence which Senator Uzodimma which he charged the Board to develop a work plan that can encourage investment in the university.

He assured of the readiness of the state government in provision of incentives to the staff for the right environment to thrive for progress in the institution. He, therefore asked the Board to embark on needs assessment to determine what the cost of running the school will be and the revenue capacity in order to give the university a strong backbone.

IMSU Board Chairman, Rev Fr Prof Philip Ogbonna gave an update of their efforts to give the school a facelift.