How Kidnapped Catholic Priest Was Released

…Izombe Parishioners Jubilate

By Peter Uzoma

The joy of the Catholic community in Izombe, Oguta LGA knew no bounds last wednesday as the news filtered in that the Parish Priest in charge of the Holy Family Catholic church, Izombe, kidnapped last Sunday returned unhurt.

An unconfirmed source said the captors last Tuesday had opened communication with a demand of one hundred million naira ransom but later the negotiation settled for ten million naira.

However, the source which could not say the final sum paid was grateful to God that the Priest returned unhurt.

It would be recalled that last Sunday the Reverend gentleman, Rev Fr John Ubaechu had diligently carried out his Priestly responsibilities for the day without knowing that danger was lurking around.

Having tidied up the sunday’s activities, Rev Fr John set out to attend a Priests’ annual retreat programme, probably at Owerri, before he was attacked.

The attack took place at a point notoriously known as Njawa spot along Ejemekwuru/Ogbaku road in Oguta LGA around 5pm in the evening.

The Njawa spot has been notorious for many mishaps along that Izombe/Ejemekwuru/ Ogbaku road. It was at the same spot Rev Fr Mathias Opara who was going back to Owerri after attending a burial ceremony at Izombe was kidnapped late last year.

Similarly, it was at the same Njawa spot that the traditional ruler of Ejemekwuru was kidnapped twice.

Some of the Holy Family Catholic parishioners who spoke on condition of anonymity thanked God that the Priest returned unhurt.

They described the Priest as a workaholic adding that since his assumption it’s been execution of one project or the other.

It would be recalled that a fortnight ago the Rev Fr hosted his Archbishop who had paid an episcopal visit to the parish.

Meanwhile, the Rev Fr’s blue Camry car abandoned at the kidnapped spot has been recovered by the military men stationed at Izombe.

As at the time of filing this report Rev Fr. John Ubaechu is said to be at the Maria Assumpta Cathedral retreat Centre.