Constitution Amendment: Plot To Stop Tinubu, Atiku, Obi, Others From Contesting Election Passes Second Reading At Reps

..Upgrade Of ALVAN To Federal Varsity Also Passes 2nd Reading

… Move To Create Office Of Prime Minister

The House of Representatives on Thursday passed for second reading a bill seeking to bar individuals above 60 years from contesting for the offices of President and Governor in Nigeria.

The bill, sponsored by Rep. Ikeagwuonu Ugochinyere, proposes amendments to the 1999 Constitution to revise eligibility requirements for these key political positions.

According to the bill: Presidential and gubernatorial candidates must not be older than 60 years at the time of contesting.

Candidates must hold at least a Bachelor’s degree in their chosen field of study.

The bill specifically amends Section 131 of the constitution to introduce the age limit for the presidency and Section 177 to apply the same requirement to gubernatorial candidates.

In addition to the age limit bill, the House passed several other important bills for second reading, including: Alvan Ikoku Federal University of Education Bill: Sponsored by Speaker Tajudeen Abbas and Rep. Ikenga Imo Ugochinyere, this bill seeks to upgrade Alvan Ikoku College of Education in Imo State to a federal university.

Bill for the Creation of Ideato West Local Government Area: This bill proposes the creation of an additional LGA in Imo State to enhance administrative and developmental efforts.

Bill for Mandatory Inclusion of Youths and Persons with Disabilities in Political Appointments: Sponsored by Rep. Ugochinyere, this bill aims to ensure inclusivity in governance by reserving positions for young people and persons with disabilities.

Bill to Move Trade and Commerce to the Concurrent Legislative List: Also sponsored by Rep. Ugochinyere, this bill seeks to grant both federal and state governments the power to regulate trade and commerce, boosting economic activity nationwide.

Reserved Seats for Women in National and State Assemblies Bill: Sponsored by Rep. Kafilat Ogbara, this bill aims to increase female representation in legislative bodies.

Judicial Reform Bills: Timelines for Justice Administration Bill (Sponsored by Rep. Benjamin Okezie Kalu) – Seeks to expedite judicial processes.

Increase in Supreme Court & Court of Appeal Justices Bill (Sponsored by Rep. Bello Kaoje) – Proposes an increase in the number of justices to improve efficiency.

Creation of New States: Creation of Wan State (North Central) Bill, Creation of Gobir State (Northwest) Bill.

With these legislative efforts, the House aims to reshape Nigeria’s governance structure, promote youth and gender inclusion, and enhance economic and judicial efficiency.

In a related development, a bill to create the Office of the Prime Minister as head of government and the Office of President as head of state, and to provide for a framework for the mode of election to the said offices, has passed second reading in the House of Representatives.

The bill was among 32 Constitution amendment bills that scaled second reading in the House of Representatives on Thursday.

Also among the bills is a bill for an Act to alter the provisions of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999, to provide for specific seats for women in the National Assembly and state houses of assembly.

Other bills at reps that have passed second reading

The House of Representatives, Abuja, has made presentation of over 39 bills for constitutional amendments.

The listed bills, this Newspaper learnt have passeed second reading .

The bills are:

A bill for General Elections to the Office of the President, State Governors, National Assembly, State Houses of Assembly and Local Government Area Councils shall be conducted simultaneously on the same date.

A bill for the Establishment of State Police and Local Government Police.

A bill to Establish the FCT House of Assembly.

Court of Appeal the Final Appeal Court in Governorship, National and State Houses of Assembly Election Petitions.

A bill to Provide for Compulsory Resignation of National and State Executive Members of Political Parties Seeking Elective Government Positions.

A bill to Provide for the Determination of All Appeals Arising from Election Petition Tribunals Prior to Swearing-in of President-Elect, Vice-President-Elect, Governor-Elect, Deputy Governor-Elect, Members-Elect of the National and State Assembles.

A bill to Vest the INEC with the Power to Conduct Local Government Area Council Elections.

A bill to Require the Official Resignation from Political Party before Defection by Members of the National Assembly and State House of Assembly.

A Bill for an Act to Alter the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended) to grant the National Assembly Power to Alter Timelines for Election Tribunals.

A Bill for an Act to Alter the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Cap. C23, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004 to Establish the National Local Government Electoral Commission as an Independent Body Responsible for Organising, Conducting, and Supervising Elections into the Offices of Chairmen and Councilors of all the Local Governments Across the Federation, Including the Area Councils of the Federal Capital Territory, ensure the Credibility, Transparency, and Fairness of Local Government Elections and Promote Democratic Governance at the Grassroots Level.

A Bill for an Act to Alter the Provisions of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 to relieve the State Independent Electoral Commissions of the powers to conduct Local Government Council elections and bestow same on the Independent National Electoral Commission.

A Bill for an Act to Alter the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as altered) to Provide for Special Seats for the Physically Challenged Persons in Nigeria’s Federal, State and Local Government Areas, and Legislative Houses.

A Bill for an Act to Alter the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 as (amended) to provide for Six Special Seats for Special Interest Groups in the House of Representatives.

A Bill for an Act to Alter the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 to Change the Name of the Auditor-General of the Federation to Auditor-General of the Federal Government.

A Bill for an Act to Alter the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 to Remove the Restriction Placed on Power and Duties of the Auditor-General of the Federation and States by Sections 85(2) and 125(2) Respectively and to Insert New Sections in the Constitution that Shall Provide for the Financial Autonomy of the Offices of the Auditor-General of the Federation and of the States.

A Bill for an Act to Alter the Provisions of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 to strengthen the Office of the Auditor-General of the Federation and the Auditor-General of a State.

A Bill to Establish and Empower the Political Parties Registration and Regulatory Commission to Register, Regulate, and Monitor the Organization and Operation of Political Parties.

A Bill to Expand the Number of Justices of the Supreme Court, enhance Service efficiency and timely dispensation of Justices, Improve Citizens’ Access to Justice and Conform with Federal Character Principles.

And other amendments bills.