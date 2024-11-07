Imo Varsity Host Community Boils Over Employment Opportunities 

Tension is gradually building in Umuagwo Community of Ohaji, in Ohaji/Egbema LGA of Imo State, following the manner opportunities handed to the town to provide persons for employment is being handled.

A fresh crisis has commenced as indigines of the community are complaining over the shoddy manner the process to provide names for the employment is being handled.

As a host community to the Imo State owned University of Agriculture and Environmental Science, Umuagwo, the community had in the past approached the management of the institution for employment opportunities.

It would be recalled that the university location had housed the Micheal Okpara College of Agriculture and Technology, which was upgraded to Imo State Polytechnic before it was moved to Omuma, Oru East LGA, for the new university.

Trumpeta learnt that the management of the institution, in consideration of its social and corporate responsibility reportedly made available some employment opportunities.

Apart from not making the job known to the community members, it was reported that some faceless persons not only hijacked it but attempted to sell the employment chances through subterranean means.

It was also gathered that the central administrative body in the town, the Umuagwo Town Development Union, UTDU, is not aware of the opportunity as it was learnt that money exchanged hands to trade away the job opportunities.

Indigines of the community are boiling in anger and threatening serious unrest should the management of the university allow the suspected con men in the community and their collaborators get away with the illicit process to select the would be beneficiaries.

Attempts to speak to the Town Union President, Mr Nicholas Amadi proved abortive as his phone numbers were not available but other members of the union executives who preferred anonimity managed to inform our reporter that the employment opportunity granted the community was only heard as a rumour since the union is not aware.