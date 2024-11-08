2024 Anglican Synod, Amadi Harps On God As The Ultimate Thinker

… Laments Government’s Poor Roles In Education, Health, Infrastructure

… Donates N25m For Church Development

The St Mary’s Anglican Church, Umuokoro, Ngor Okpala, was boisterous as it played host to the 2024 synod of the Church of Nigeria, Anglican Communion Egbu Diocese. The keynote speaker and enterprising businessman, Dr Matthew Chima Amadi, explored the opportunity to establish the fact that God was the ultimate thinker.

Presenting an address entitled “Nzube Chukwu — God is a thinker: Development as a godly mandate”, Amadi showcased his deep knowledge of theology.

According to him, “Throughout the Bible, God is portrayed as a thinker and planner. O nweghị ihe gbárá ya gharịị. The nature of God as a thinker is deeply embedded in the biblical account of creation, showcasing divine wisdom, intentionality, and purpose. Genesis 1 gives us a glimpse of the mind of God, highlighting His ability to bring forth a well-thought-out, structured creation where everything He made was deemed “good” (Genesis 1:31). Ihe niile o mere dị mmá.

“As creationists, we are introduced to an intelligent designer or developer in Genesis who developed the magnificence and awe inspiring beauty we call the universe out of nothing or from a void. This divine act of creation reflects God’s perfect thinking qualities, demonstrating that development is not just a human pursuit but an act with celestial underpinnings”.

Amadi, a calculating and evergreen when it comes God, morality and modernity, employed his deep knowledge of the Bible to as a great thinker. He said, “The story of creation demonstrates God’s wisdom and forethought. The sequence of creation is not random but follows a structured, carefully thought out design. On the first day, God created light, separating it from darkness. On subsequent days, He methodically introduced the sky, land, vegetation, celestial bodies, animals, and finally, humanity. After each act of creation, God reflects on His work and declares it “good” (Genesis 1:31).

This repetition of affirmation underscores the perfection of His design and the intentionality behind every element of creation”.

He argued that God’s purpose for humanity was quite purposeful. He said, “The divine thought behind creation is not just seen in the order of events but also in the purpose behind them. Humanity is not an afterthought but the culmination of God’s creative work. In Genesis 1:26, God says, “Let us make mankind in our image, in our likeness, so that they may rule over the fish in the sea and the birds in the sky, over the livestock and all the wild animals, and over all the creatures that move along the ground.” This declaration reveals God’s intention to create humans as stewards of His creation, charged with the responsibility of overseeing the earth. From the very beginning, God’s thinking has centered on the development and flourishing of humanity, both as individuals and as a collective society. Therefore, as human beings created in the image of God (Genesis 1:27), we are endowed with the capacity to think, innovate, and develop as part of our divine nature. Chineke kere anyị n’oyiyi ya. Anyị gá na-eche echiche, na-arụsi ọrụ ike, iji ṅomie ya”.

Standing before his huge audience and relying on his oratory prowess, Amadi urged his listeners to reckon with God because the creator is the ultimate thinker. “The prophet Amos wrote that the One who forms the mountains and creates the wind also, “…reveals His thoughts…” (Amos 4:13) to humanity. As beings created in the image of God (Genesis 1:27), humanity is endowed with the capacity to think, plan, and create, reflecting God’s own nature. This likeness places upon us the responsibility to develop the world in ways that mirror God’s righteous thinking. Just as God created the world with purpose and structure, we are called to contribute to human development—morally, spiritually, and societally, with the same intentionality and vision’.

Narrating the ultimate power of God, Amadi who practically understands the soverign ways of God, Amadi enthused thus, “The nature of God as a thinker and creator places a responsibility on humanity to imitate His intentionality in our own lives. Colossians 3:23 says, “Whatever you do, work at it with all your heart, as working for the Lord, not for human masters.” This instruction calls believers to approach every aspect of life work, relationships, personal growth, and societal contributions with the same thoughtfulness and dedication that God displayed in creation. In Romans 12:2, Paul urges Christians to be “transformed by the renewing of your mind,” a reminder that human development begins with the transformation of our thinking. As we align our minds with God’s wisdom and purpose, we are empowered to contribute meaningfully to the world around us, reflecting the divine image in our actions and decisions”.

In his avowed description of God as a pathway to modernity and development, Amadi, a man of letters and community development, stated as follows; “In modern discourse, societal development is often framed in secular terms as economic growth, technological innovation, or social infrastructure. However, when viewed through the lens of Scripture, societal progress takes on a spiritual dimension. Just as God’s creation was designed to flourish in harmony and order, human societies are meant to be spaces where justice, peace, and righteousness prevail.

“The Bible repeatedly emphasizes that true progress is rooted in God’s moral laws. Isaiah 9:7 speaks of the coming Messiah, saying, “Of the greatness of His government and peace there will be no end. He will reign on David’s throne and over His kingdom, establishing and upholding it with justice and righteousness from that time on and forever.” This passage connects the reign of Christ, a time of ultimate societal flourishing, with the principles of justice and righteousness. As such, any effort to develop society that disregards these core values is ultimately flawed. Indeed, these values bụ mgbọrọgwụ na ntọala mmepe”.

He added, “God’s thoughts, as revealed in His Word, provide the blueprint for what societal progress should look like. Governments and leaders are called to rule justly, reflecting the righteous governance of God. Citizens are called to contribute to the common good, living out the virtues of compassion and love for neighbor. In this sense, societal development is not a secular pursuit but a spiritual one, deeply tied to the wisdom and plan of God. Maka na ọ bụrụ na Chukwu echeghị obodo, onye nche na-eche n’efu”.

As a matter of urgency, Amadi made it known that there could be no government without the permission of God. In his submission, “Government derives its authority from God to promote good and restrain evil. This mandate is expressly stated in Romans 13:1-7. Elsewhere, Paul urges that prayers be made “for kings and all who are in high positions, that we may lead a peaceful and quiet life” (1Timothy 2:1-2). Paul understood the need for Christian participation in government.

“The biblical command found in Genesis 1:28, where God instructs humanity to “be fruitful and multiply, and fill the earth and subdue it,” is a profound charge that extends far beyond procreation. This directive reveals a deeper call to responsible leadership and societal stewardship. In these few words, God entrusts humanity with the task of overseeing and managing the earth in a way that reflects His righteous and ordered nature. This mandate shows that human beings, created in God’s image, are called to lead, cultivate, and steward both the natural world and the societies they build in ways that promote and reflect God’s original design.

“The command to “fill the earth” points to humanity’s responsibility to populate the earth, but this is not merely a biological imperative—it is also a social and spiritual one. To “fill the earth” means to spread and cultivate communities, civilizations, and cultures that mirror the goodness, justice, and order of God’s creation. It includes the establishment of societal structures, economies, and governance systems that contribute to the development and flourishing of human life”.

Amadi explained that, this context, leadership becomes central to fulfilling the mandate of Genesis 1:28. Whether in governance, community leadership, or even family structures, leaders are called to guide others in a way that honors God’s vision for creation.

Amadi reflected on the fact that religion often fosters a strong sense of community and unity, essential for peace-building and conflict resolution. For example, South Africa’s transition from apartheid was supported by religious leaders such as Archbishop Desmond Tutu, who advocated for peaceful reconciliation. In Rwanda, religious organizations have been involved in the post-genocide healing process, contributing to rebuilding trust and social cohesion.

Amadi said, “In a country like Nigeria, where about 98.7% of its population practice either Christianity or Islam, it is indisputable that religion plays a significant role in the lives of its citizens. Moreover, it is impossible not to recognise the effects of religion on different aspects of society such as family, education and in this case, politics. Since Nigeria’s attainment of her political independence in 1960, the country has continued to contend with many challenges in nation building.

Making his contributions on politics, Amadi didn’t mince words in acknowledging that the entire South East was engulfed with sordid political narrations since 1999 as the zone was the worst hit in all facets of governance.

Taking Imo Sate as his lead, Amadi pointed out that the area had been a hot bed of crminalism where bloody violence, kidnapping, armed robbery and araon had been the order of the the day in place of orderliness, tranquility and social justice.

Roundly condemning what he called “education backwardness”, Amadi called on the elite class who now sent their wards to private schools and overseas for education, to have a rethink. He advised the government to bring back the lost glories of public school as way of reviving the standard of education in the state. He totally frowned at the demolition of the state owned library near the Imo State Government House, replacing it with a church building.

And, on healthcare delivery, the keynote speaker observed that any people or nation that jokes with the health institution has already got ready for extermination. He lamented the ugly situation where the country’s best medical practitioners, most of time from Imo, are continually moving to Europe, America and Asia in what is nationally known as japa. He pleaded with both the federal and state leaders to take health matters seriously.

It will be recalled that Amadi, in conjunction with his friends, made a donation of N25m for church development.