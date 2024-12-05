Imo Govt Reaffirms PRIMEWEST Properties As Official Developer For Avu Mechanic Village, Artisans Cluster

…Warns Against Illegal Development, Land Grabbing

The Imo State Government on Tuesday, December 3, 2024, issued a stern warning to Mechanics and Artisans in the Avu Mechanic Village and Artisans Cluster against engaging in illegal development and land grabbing.

The Imo State Commissioner for Trade, Commerce and Investment, Barr. Rex Anunobi, gave this warning during a working visit to the mechanic village, as part of his ongoing facility tour of government facilities under the purview of his ministry, emphasizing that such activities will no longer be tolerated.

The commissioner who was accompanied by the Special Adviser to the Governor on Artisans, Chief Ethelbert Ukonu, the Special Adviser and General Manager of OCDA, Hon. Nzewodo Frank, and a host of other government appointees, expressed displeasure over the activities of some mechanics and artisans collaborating with land grabbers to illegally allocate and develop land and spaces within the village.

Barr. Rex Anunobi went ahead to announce that the only government approved and recognized official developer for Avu Mechanic Village is PRIMEWEST Properties Nigeria limited.

The commissioner warned that any unauthorized developer found encroaching on the mechanic village and artisans cluster will face the full wrath of the Imo State Government.

This move aims to restore order and ensure that development in the area is carried out in a legitimate and controlled manner.