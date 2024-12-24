Onyeaguocha Buries Mother, As Udenwa, Ihedioha, Irona, Chike Okafor, Ajumbe, Others Storm Occasion

The erstwhile governor, Rt. Hon. Emeka Ihedioha, CON, and his wife, Her Excellency Lady Ebere Ihedioha, joined members of the Rebuild Imo Movement and associates of Hon. Uche Onyeagucha on Saturday, December 21, 2024, to pay their last respects to the late Pastor (Mrs.) Agnes Chiatugo Onyeagucha, mother of the former House of Representatives member who represented Owerri Federal Constituency. The burial took place in Obinze, Owerri West Local Government Area.

The funeral service, held at the Baptist Church, Obinze, was conducted by Rev. (Dr.) Benayor Chinemerem, who described the late Mrs. Agnes Onyeagucha as a virtuous woman dedicated to the service of God and humanity.

In his sermon, Rev. (Dr.) Uzoma Uzoechi eulogized the late matriarch, whom he fondly referred to as “Mama Pastor.” He highlighted her purposeful life, emphasizing the five ways through which anyone can live meaningfully, noting that she exemplified focus and the real essence of living with purpose.

“For purposeful living, one must remain focused and make a positive and lasting impact on humanity. Mama lived such a life,” Uzoechi enthused, urging the congregation to emulate her virtues for a more fulfilling life.

As expected, Ihedioha was warmly received by the audience. When called to the podium, he expressed his condolences and shared reflections on Mama’s life, as narrated by her son, Uche Onyeagucha. Ihedioha humorously remarked:

“Uche told us that Mama always encouraged them to fight for what is right without looking back. Now that Mama is no more, I would only advise Uche to fight no more.”

Uche Onyeagucha gave a detailed and heartfelt biography of his mother, describing her as a renowned social crusader, a staunch advocate for justice, and a devout Christian. “My mother stood firmly against evil, fought corruption, and always supported the poor,” Uche recalled with pride.

Prominent figures who accompanied Ihedioha to the burial included: Former Deputy Governor Hon. Gerald Irona, Former Minister and PDP State Chairman Engr. Charles Ugwu, Former Attorney General Chief Ndukwe Nnawuchi (SAN), Former Chief of Staff to Governor Achike Udenwa, Dr. Vin Udokwu, Former FUTO Vice-Chancellor Prof. Jude Njoku, Chief Emmanuel Okewulonu (Ikeoha), Sir Stanley Ekezie, Sir Bon Unachukwu, and Barr. Julius Onyenucheya

Others present were Nze Charles Osikagu, Nze Law Buaduo, Chief Damian Ezeagu, Chief Ben Mere, Hon. Oliver Enwerem, Chief Henry Ekpe, Sir Emeka Chidi Amajirionwu, Comrade Canice Nwosu, Sir Solomon Onwuegbuchulam, Hon. Kelechi Duru, Chief Ori Martins, Chief Jacee Nwachukwu, Engr Rex Okoro, Barr. Ben Wood, Amb Ajachukwu Eze and Timothy Obodozie.

The women’s wing, led by Chief (Lady) Ann Njoku, Lady Osondu Nwachukwu, and Lady Irene Iroemeh, also attended in solidarity.

The solemn event reflected the respect and admiration the late Pastor (Mrs.) Agnes Onyeagucha earned during her impactful life.