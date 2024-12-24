Imo PDP Denies Losing Members To APC, Says, Okewulonu,Nnaji

Not Members

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Imo State has denied any defection in the Party.

This followed few days after some notable personalities from the PDP joined the ruling All Progressive Congress, APC.

In a statement by the State PDP Publicity Secretary, Obiaku Lancelot, he said, “we wish to clarify that no member of the party recently defected to the APC in Imo State amid reports that some members of the opposition party joined the ruling APC at the latter’s stakeholders meeting on Friday, December 20, 2024.

“We categorically state that one Chris Okewulonu and any other who were the subject of such paid publicity stunt were not members of the PDP before their purported defection to APC last Friday.

“Those were political jobbers who had been wining and dining long ago with the APC and even openly campaigned for its candidate in the 2023 Governorship election against the collective wish and agreement of their kinsmen.

“It is baffling how men who were on a self-serving voyage that put them at dagger drawn with their immediate communities could turn around and say that they were now joining APC from the PDP. Let it be known that until their so-called defection to APC, the party’s register does not bear any record to suggest that they were members of the PDP in their respective wards. We challenge them to prove otherwise.

“The truth is that it was a ridiculous publicity stunt, using the name of PDP to create relevance for themselves and give the false impression that there is any good thing about Imo APC to attract members of the PDP to the dwindling party.

“While people have their inalienable right and freedom of association — like in the case of Okewulonu and co who were identified with a certain Rebuild Imo Political group that has nothing to do with the PDP — we encourage people who want to identify with any political party no matter how bad or unpopular to do so without tagging another party to it, as such could come with consequences.

“We, therefore, urge members of our party and the general public to ignore and disregard the recent report of defection of members of the party to APC, as it is false, misleading and dubious”.