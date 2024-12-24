ASITU Warns Against Corruption In South East Development Commission (SEDC)

..Says, Igbo Town Unions Monitoring New Commission

The Association of Igbo Town Unions (ASITU) notes that the recent constitution of the Board and Management of the South East Development Commission (SEDC) marks a critical milestone in the pursuit of accelerated development and transformation of Igboland. While the Commission is positioned as a vehicle for addressing the unique challenges of our region, ASITU wishes to underscore the importance of adherence to the founding principles and the Act establishing the SEDC.

In view of that, ASITU warns that the Commission must never be allowed to devolve into a conduit for personal enrichment or slush funds for political opportunists.

The South East is a region still grappling with the aftermath of the 30-month civil war that left an indelible mark of destruction, death, and economic ravage. Decades later, the scars of that tragic conflict remain visible in our underdeveloped infrastructure, weakened social institutions, and persistent economic challenges. For this reason, SEDC has a moral and legal obligation to address these gaps holistically, ensuring that its mandate serves the collective interests of Ndigbo and contributes meaningfully to the socioeconomic revitalization of our homeland.

Historically, the resilience and ingenuity of Igbo communities have been the bedrock of our progress. Since the war, much of the development in Igboland has been driven by Town Unions through the self-help approach. These unions have spearheaded the construction of schools, health centers, roads, and water projects—demonstrating the power of grassroots mobilization and community spirit of the Igbo. As a result, ASITU insists that SEDC must align with the exemplary legacy of the Town Unions by prioritizing transparency, accountability, and impactful programs that address the real needs of the people especially those at the grassroots.

The stance of ASITU against any form of malfeasance in the Commission is a reflection of our determination to protect the developmental aspirations of our people. If any individual or group within the SEDC deviates from its mandate to engage in corruption or wasteful practices, ASITU will not hesitate to expose such actions and demand accountability. Igbo people have endured too much to allow the derailment of any initiative tailored towards our collective well-being.

Beyond infrastructure, SEDC must prioritize rebuilding the social institutions and value systems that were disrupted by the war. The erosion of trust, communal values, and cultural heritage continues to undermine the potential of our society. We urge the Commission to also invest in programs that promote education, skills acquisition, ethical leadership, and cultural preservation. These are critical pillars for fostering a sense of identity, purpose, and collective progress.

ASITU also reiterates its call to Ndigbo at home and in the diaspora to embrace the Aku Ruo Ulo Investment Initiative. This visionary project encourages our people to channel a portion of their resources and expertise back to Igboland. By investing in agriculture, industries, technology, and education, we can create a self-reliant and prosperous region that serves as a model for sustainable development across Africa. The Town Unions stand ready to partner with individuals, corporate entities, and international organizations to realize this vision.

SEDC must understand that its success will not be measured by rhetoric but by tangible outcomes. The Commission should establish measurable goals, engage stakeholders, and maintain open communication with the public to ensure transparency. Every Naira allocated must translate into progress, every policy enacted must address real challenges, and every project executed must serve the collective interest of the people.

Finally, ASITU wishes to remind all stakeholders that the eyes of the Igbo nation must be on the SEDC, and that as Town Unions, we remain ever resolute about building an Igboland that reflects the aspirations of our forebears and secures a brighter future for generations to come.

Signed:

Chief Emeka Diwe,

National President, Association of Igbo Town Unions (ASITU).

December 19, 2024.