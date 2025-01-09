Court Okays Ohaneze Election; Stops Okiro From Contesting

The much expected Ohaneze Ndigbo Election will finally take place courtesy of a court order asking the apex Igbo socio-cultural organisation to go ahead with the exercise.

Meanwhile, a State High Court sitting in Enugu has issued an interim injunction restraining apex Igbo socio-political group Ohanaeze Ndigbo from entertaining the candidacy of former Inspector General of Police, Mike Okiro, as an aspirant or contestant in the January 10 election to the office of the President-General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo.

Trumpeta learnt that it was as result of a motion filed by Chimenu Amadi for himself and on behalf of the Indigenous Igbos of Rivers State asking the court to restrain Okiro from contesting the Presidency of Ohanaeze Ndigbo for the fact that he’s an indigene of Imo State and only indigenes of Rivers State are eligible to aspire for the said position.

The court gave an interim injunction restraining Okiro on the grounds of ineligibility with particular reference to his state of origin pending the hearing and determination of the motion on notice for interlocutory injunction.

The court also issued an interim injunction giving a go-ahead to the Nze Ozichukwu-Chukwu constituted committee to conduct the election into the office of the president general of the apex Igbo socio-cultural group slated for January 10, 2025, and also restraining some chieftains of the group from interfering or disrupting the election.

According to a motion filed by Aloy Ejimakor against some chieftains of Ohanaeze Ndigbo; Chidi Ibe, Okechukwu Isiguzoro and Richard Ozubu known as 5th to 7th respondents, there is a calculated bid to sow a seed of discord, disharmony, lawlessness and unrest by some elements who constituted a parallel body without lawful authority as they intend to go against the constitution of the group by throwing the contest into the president general’s office as an open and free-for-all affairs

Also, according to Article 11 of the mode of election to the office of the president general, it ought to be rotational amongst the Igbo states and Igbo-speaking people of Delta and Rivers states.

However, the court issued an interim injunction for status quo to be maintained in the matter pending the hearing of the motion on notice for interlocutory injunction.

On January 10, Ohanaeze Ndigbo would elect its next president-general following the expiration of the tenure of the late Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu.

Iwuanyanwu, who died a few months ago was replaced with Fidelis Ozichukwu who would preside over the affairs of the group till January 10, 2025.