Imo FA Mourns Untimely Death Of Executive Board Member, Mr Sam Nwoke 

The Imo State Football Association, Imo FA, is in mournful mood following the death of an Executive Board Member, Mr Sam Nwoke, who until his death was one of the representatives for Owerri zone.

Nwoke, popularly known as Sam Authority hailed from Ezi Ogbaku in Mbaitoli local government area of Imo State. He passed on after a protracted illness.

Late Mr Nwoke was elected into the Executive Board of Imo FA late last year following the vacancy created with the resignation of one of the Board Members elected earlier in September, 2023.

The Imo FA is pained by Nwoke’s demise which is a huge loss to the football community and the state especially as he died when his services and wealth of experience in football management was needed most in the development of the game in the state.

The Imo FA Chairman, Barr Ifeanyi Dike while consoling the family and entire football stakeholders over the loss, described the late Nwoke as one who was passionate about grassroots football development and sought ways to foster partnership with all key players for the progress of the round leather game.

Late Mr Nwoke was a footballer, a professional boxer, Journalist, community leader, and a development strategist who will be greatly missed by those who crossed his paths.

As Mr Nwoke will be interred in his Ogbaku home on February 13th, 2025, we pray The Lord to rest his soul and grant his family the fortitude to bear this irreplaceable loss.